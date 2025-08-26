Emmerdale spoilers: Will Tracy re-investigate her ex-husband Nate's death?
Airs Tuesday 2 September 2025 at 7:30pm on ITV.
Tracy Shankley (played by Amy Walsh) has sunk into the depths of despair since she found out about the MURDER of her ex-husband, Nate Robinson, on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Nate's dead body was found in a lake earlier this year, months after he went missing.
But so far, only Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) has worked out that it was killer John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) who was responsible for Nate's death...
And now Mackenzie has gone missing!
On today's episode of the ITV soap, Tracy confides in village doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) about her bouts of depression.
And her worries over being a single parent to her and Nate's young daughter, Frankie.
Liam suggests shop assistant Tracy might benefit from more counselling sessions.
But Liam also sets Tracy's mind wondering when he questions whether Owen Michaels, who John secretly framed for his crime, was really behind Nate's death...
April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) and Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) are worried about how drug dealer, Ray Walters (Joe Absolom), is going to react to their news.
The teenagers secretly meet drug dealer Ray in the woods, where they reveal how April was threatened at knife point to hand over the bag containing Ray's latest stash of illegal drugs...
Will Ray turn nasty?
MEANWHILE, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) is disappointed to discover that Dylan has not checked into the hostel he paid for.
Despite all the trouble the lad has previously landed himself in, village vet Paddy does not want to see Dylan back sleeping rough on the streets again.
However, when Paddy reveals he is going to invite Dylan to move back into Tenant House, his ex-wife Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) kicks off!
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
