Emmerdale spoilers: Will Tracy re-investigate her ex-husband Nate's death?

Tracy starts to become suspicious about whether Owen was falsely accused of being responsible for her husband Nate's death on Emmerdale...

Tracy Shankley (played by Amy Walsh) has sunk into the depths of despair since she found out about the MURDER of her ex-husband, Nate Robinson, on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Nate's dead body was found in a lake earlier this year, months after he went missing.



But so far, only Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) has worked out that it was killer John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) who was responsible for Nate's death...



And now Mackenzie has gone missing!



On today's episode of the ITV soap, Tracy confides in village doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) about her bouts of depression.



And her worries over being a single parent to her and Nate's young daughter, Frankie.



Liam suggests shop assistant Tracy might benefit from more counselling sessions.



But Liam also sets Tracy's mind wondering when he questions whether Owen Michaels, who John secretly framed for his crime, was really behind Nate's death...

Is Tracy getting closer to finding out the truth about her ex-husband Nate's death on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) and Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) are worried about how drug dealer, Ray Walters (Joe Absolom), is going to react to their news.



The teenagers secretly meet drug dealer Ray in the woods, where they reveal how April was threatened at knife point to hand over the bag containing Ray's latest stash of illegal drugs...



Will Ray turn nasty?



MEANWHILE, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) is disappointed to discover that Dylan has not checked into the hostel he paid for.



Despite all the trouble the lad has previously landed himself in, village vet Paddy does not want to see Dylan back sleeping rough on the streets again.



However, when Paddy reveals he is going to invite Dylan to move back into Tenant House, his ex-wife Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) kicks off!

How will Ray react to the news about his stolen drugs on Emmerdale? (Image credit: BBC)

Paddy has stepped in to help teenager Dylan since he arrived in the village on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX