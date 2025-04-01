Emmerdale’s Tracy Robinson to unearth the devastating truth about husband Nate’s murder

An upcoming Emmerdale plot will see Tracy finally discover the truth about Nate’s grisly demise.

Tracy at work at the shop with her apron on and looking worried
Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) will soon learn the truth about husband Nate's departure. (Image credit: ITV)

The fate of Emmerdale villager Nate Robinson is to be exposed in an upcoming storyline.

Nate, played by Jurell Carter, left the village back in September, having supposedly accepted a new job in Shetland.

The former farmhand had previously got back together with estranged wife Tracy, but she called time on their reunion after Cain Dingle wrongly accused Nate of re-igniting his affair with his wife Moira.

He was last seen telling John Sugden that Cain - who had viciously beaten him up - was no longer his father.

Nate Robinson looks hurt as Cain Dingle confronts him.

Nate (Jurell Carter) was last seen by his friends and family in September. (Image credit: ITV)

In February, however, viewers learnt that Nate had been murdered, as his body was spotted in a lake by Amy Barton during the soap’s dramatic limo crash scenes.

Amy attempted to tell husband Matty about her grim discovery during her final moments in hospital, but he failed to understand what she was saying, and she then passed away.

A limousine plunges into an icy lake in Emmerdale.

What lies beneath: Nate's death was revealed during the soap's limo crash. (Image credit: ITV)

Now, Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy, has revealed that her character will soon find out about Nate’s grisly demise, after months of berating her former partner for ‘forgetting’ about their daughter Frankie and failing to pay any child maintenance.

Says Amy, “I’ve actually just started the beginning of that story where she finds out [what has happened to Nate], and it’s brilliant.

“I love that the audience know but she doesn’t, and they’re just waiting for this pay off and waiting for her to find out who’s done it.

“It’s been a long time coming. All these feelings that she’s had that he’s done badly to her, and finally poor Nate gets his justice.

“It’s such a journey for Tracy to take. I’m really excited. I just got some new scripts through that I’m reading, and it’s really juicy stuff for me.”

Emmerdale's Tracy Robinson is jealous and looks off camera as she leans against the kitchen counter.

Blame game: Tracy is currently angry with Nate, wrongly believing he has abandoned his responsibilities as a father. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans have been speculating online about the identity of Nate’s killer, with some suggesting that he was unintentionally killed by Moira (Natalie J Robb) when she wasn’t of sound mind due to her brain tumour.

Other suspects include John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) and Caleb Miligan (William Ash).

Amy Walsh adds that the forthcoming reveal plot will put Tracy front and centre of Emmerdale as her character processes the shocking truth.

“It’s partly daunting because you know you’re going to be working a lot more,” she says..

“Juggling that with home life, it’s a challenge, but then I just love it when it’s like that at work because you properly get in the throes of it.

“It’s fun. It’s my favourite part of the job when you’ve got a big story like that and you know that the audience is waiting for the payoff.”

Since leaving the soap, actor Jurell Carter has taken to the stage and is currently in a UK tour of Alan Bleasdale’s BAFTA award-winning TV series Boys From The Blackstuff, which has been adapted for the stage by James Graham of Dear England fame.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00/7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

Alison Slade
Alison Slade
Soaps Editor
Alison Slade has over 20 years of experience as a TV journalist and has spent the vast majority of that time as Soap Editor of TV Times magazine.  She is passionate about the ability of soaps to change the world by presenting important, issue-based stories about real people in a relatable way. There are few soap actors that she hasn’t interviewed over the years, and her expertise in the genre means she has been called upon as a judge numerous times for The British Soap Awards and the BAFTA TV Awards.

When she is not writing about soaps, watching soaps, or interviewing people who are in soaps, she loves going to the theatre, taking a long walk or pottering about at home, obsessing over Farrow and Ball paint.

