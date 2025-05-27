Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy learns Nate's been murdered?
Airs Wednesday 4th June 2025 at 7.00pm on ITV1.
Police come looking for Emmerdale's Tracy in Wednesday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
While Ruby and co have been panicking that Anthony's body has bobbed up in the lake, we all know the corpse is Nate's.
So when the police pitch up in Emmerdale looking for Nate's ex, Tracy, is she about to find out the shocking news and have her world blown up?
Ruby meanwhile, is down at the police station ready to confess.
She's committed murder but given that the body that's been found is Nate's and not her her abusive father Anthony's is she about to expose her crime unnecessarily?
It's not just Ruby who stands to be affected by the confession.
Back in the village having heard what Ruby's set out to do, Chas panicking like mad that she's about to get thrown in the slammer along with the rest of the co-conspirators in Anthony's ordeal.
Remaining calm, Caleb assures his sister that he's got a plan and has dispatched his solicitor to save Ruby.
Will Caleb's hotshot lawyer manage to stop the murderous mum before she says too much?
And when the police call at Mill to talk to Caleb, will they spot the note Ruby left revealing her intention to confess to Anthony's murder?
In hospital, Kerry visits Pollard who has Parkinson's and suffered a scary fall.
He can't remember anything about it but is still refusing to accept he needs help.
When he's discharged and sent home, Pollard struggles to achieve simple everyday tasks.
Realising she's going to have to force the issue, Kerry reaches out to a care company and gets Pollard's grandson Jacob on board.
When Pollard has another fall will he finally relent?
In the Woolpack, Marlon's sorely reminded that April is far from over the ordeal she suffered when she ran away and lived on the streets.
The teenager is due to sit a GSCE but anxiety takes hold and gets in her way.
After Belle suggests April could benefit from a re-set and to redo her Year 11, Marlon's given hope.
Belle takes her mission to help April one further and gives her a summer job.
But as the teen is tasked with filming a christening, the assignment unravels when she recognises the father of the baby as one of the men who menaced her when she was sleeping rough…
Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 7.00pm/7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
