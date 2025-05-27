Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy learns Nate's been murdered?

Police come looking for Emmerdale's Tracy in Wednesday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

While Ruby and co have been panicking that Anthony's body has bobbed up in the lake, we all know the corpse is Nate's.

So when the police pitch up in Emmerdale looking for Nate's ex, Tracy, is she about to find out the shocking news and have her world blown up?

Ruby meanwhile, is down at the police station ready to confess.

She's committed murder but given that the body that's been found is Nate's and not her her abusive father Anthony's is she about to expose her crime unnecessarily?

Ruby is poised to confess to killing her dad Anthony who abused her throughout her childhood (Image credit: ITV)

It's not just Ruby who stands to be affected by the confession.

Back in the village having heard what Ruby's set out to do, Chas panicking like mad that she's about to get thrown in the slammer along with the rest of the co-conspirators in Anthony's ordeal.

Remaining calm, Caleb assures his sister that he's got a plan and has dispatched his solicitor to save Ruby.

Will Caleb's hotshot lawyer manage to stop the murderous mum before she says too much?

And when the police call at Mill to talk to Caleb, will they spot the note Ruby left revealing her intention to confess to Anthony's murder?

(Image credit: ITV)

In hospital, Kerry visits Pollard who has Parkinson's and suffered a scary fall.

He can't remember anything about it but is still refusing to accept he needs help.

Pollard can't remember a thing about his fall (Image credit: ITV)

When he's discharged and sent home, Pollard struggles to achieve simple everyday tasks.

Realising she's going to have to force the issue, Kerry reaches out to a care company and gets Pollard's grandson Jacob on board.

When Pollard has another fall will he finally relent?

Kerry and Jacob insist that Pollard, who has Parkinson's, needs to accept some help at home (Image credit: ITV)

In the Woolpack, Marlon's sorely reminded that April is far from over the ordeal she suffered when she ran away and lived on the streets.

The teenager is due to sit a GSCE but anxiety takes hold and gets in her way.

April tells her dad that she's to anxious to be able to sit her GCSEs (Image credit: ITV)

After Belle suggests April could benefit from a re-set and to redo her Year 11, Marlon's given hope.

Belle takes her mission to help April one further and gives her a summer job.

But as the teen is tasked with filming a christening, the assignment unravels when she recognises the father of the baby as one of the men who menaced her when she was sleeping rough…

Belle gives April a summer job and task the teen to film a christening... But the event goes haywire… (Image credit: ITV)