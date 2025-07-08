Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy in danger as he faces his biggest fear?
Airs Friday 18th July at 7.30pm on ITV1 (Subject to change due to the Women's Euros 2025)
Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle's dog Chip saves the day in Friday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Paddy Dingle got attacked by Celia's dog, he ended up in hospital needing surgery.
It was a terrifying moment for the vet and the after-effects of the agonising ordeal are playing havoc with Paddy's nerves.
He's found himself completely incapable of being around large dogs which isn't going to fly in his life of work.
When Paddy opens up to his wife, finally admitting that he's really struggling to around dogs, Mandy comes up with an idea.
Enter Chip, Vinny's gentle, loving mutt!
Will a peaceful encounter with Mandy's son's dog put Paddy back on track?
It's not just the attack that has Paddy in pieces, of course.
His terrible row with his dad Bear – who he summarily booted out of Tenants – is playing on Paddy's mind.
Paddy hasn't seen or heard of Bear since, who lied saying that he was off to a mate's before disappearing off in his car.
But where has Bear been staying, and what is wrong with the out-of-sorts OAP?
Elsewhere, in the wake of the stress of Nate's funeral, secret killer John reaches out to his trusty helpline volunteer. But will he unburden himself?
And Jacob puts his foot in it, big time…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, though timings are subject to change depending on the results of the Women's Euros 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
