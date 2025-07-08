Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy in danger as he faces his biggest fear?

Is time spent with Vinny's gentle dog Chip the key to helping Paddy?

Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle's dog Chip saves the day in Friday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Paddy Dingle got attacked by Celia's dog, he ended up in hospital needing surgery.

It was a terrifying moment for the vet and the after-effects of the agonising ordeal are playing havoc with Paddy's nerves.

Paddy was viciously attacked by a farmer's dog (Image credit: ITV)

He's found himself completely incapable of being around large dogs which isn't going to fly in his life of work.

The vet has since found himself scared to approach large dogs (Image credit: ITV)

… and was recently forced to turn away a client because of his fear (Image credit: ITV)

When Paddy opens up to his wife, finally admitting that he's really struggling to around dogs, Mandy comes up with an idea.

Enter Chip, Vinny's gentle, loving mutt!

Will a peaceful encounter with Mandy's son's dog put Paddy back on track?

It's not just the attack that has Paddy in pieces, of course.

His terrible row with his dad Bear – who he summarily booted out of Tenants – is playing on Paddy's mind.

Paddy hasn't seen or heard of Bear since, who lied saying that he was off to a mate's before disappearing off in his car.

But where has Bear been staying, and what is wrong with the out-of-sorts OAP?

Bear is spotted a long way from home (Image credit: ITV)

But where has he been staying and will he get in touch with his son? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, in the wake of the stress of Nate's funeral, secret killer John reaches out to his trusty helpline volunteer. But will he unburden himself?

Tormented killer John gets on the phone to his helpline (Image credit: ITV)

And Jacob puts his foot in it, big time…

Jacob puts his foot in it and reveals a secret… (Image credit: ITV)