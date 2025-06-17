Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy has a sickening realisation about Bear

Paddy tries to help his dad in Friday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bear Wolf may have been a wrestler back in the day but nowadays he's a gentle giant.

Or at least he was until lately.

Paddy and his wife Mandy have been left utterly baffled by the change in Bear's personality.

Bear, who's usually calm and kind, has been lashing out verbally and physically and then acting as if nothing's happened.

However, the mere mention that something might be wrong sends Bear into a rage and stomping off to his room.

The Dingle couple has tried everything they can think of to cheer him up.

But even buying Bear a motorbike to tinker on and arranging for him to be able to work on it at Cain's garage saw Bear's initial gratitude flip into a furious rage.

Bear has been getting really angry… (Image credit: ITV)

… and even got physical with Kammy, much to his son Paddy's horror (Image credit: ITV)

Having been worried that his dad has got depression, fellow sufferer Paddy's now not so sure.

Roping in his best mate Marlon, Paddy wants to explore another avenue and is hoping to conduct a dementia test on his dad.

Given Bear's volatility, Paddy's come up with the genius idea to try to test his dad… without him realising what is going on.

As the men gather in the Woolie for a pint, will Paddy and Marlon manage to pull off the plan?

Bear sits down with Paddy and Marlon who are hoping to get him to do a dementia test without him realising. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Matty honours his late wife Amy on what would have been her birthday.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .