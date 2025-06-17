Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy has a sickening realisation about Bear
Airs Friday, June 27 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Paddy tries to help his dad in Friday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Bear Wolf may have been a wrestler back in the day but nowadays he's a gentle giant.
Or at least he was until lately.
Paddy and his wife Mandy have been left utterly baffled by the change in Bear's personality.
Bear, who's usually calm and kind, has been lashing out verbally and physically and then acting as if nothing's happened.
However, the mere mention that something might be wrong sends Bear into a rage and stomping off to his room.
The Dingle couple has tried everything they can think of to cheer him up.
But even buying Bear a motorbike to tinker on and arranging for him to be able to work on it at Cain's garage saw Bear's initial gratitude flip into a furious rage.
Having been worried that his dad has got depression, fellow sufferer Paddy's now not so sure.
Roping in his best mate Marlon, Paddy wants to explore another avenue and is hoping to conduct a dementia test on his dad.
Given Bear's volatility, Paddy's come up with the genius idea to try to test his dad… without him realising what is going on.
As the men gather in the Woolie for a pint, will Paddy and Marlon manage to pull off the plan?
Elsewhere, Matty honours his late wife Amy on what would have been her birthday.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Milligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Kerry Wyatt - Laura Norton
- Matty Barton - Ash Palmisciano
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
