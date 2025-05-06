Emmerdale spoilers: Liam rattled after witnessing the unthinkable
Airs Monday, May 12, 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Liam is in for a hilarious surprise in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
The living arrangements at Tenants have always been a little cosy - and with Liam, Bear, Mandy and Paddy all under one roof, the house is already full to the brim. But, with his attack still haunting him, Liam is starting to feel the need for some personal space.
But things are about to get really awkward for Liam when he hilariously finds himself left red-faced after catching Mandy in an unguarded moment while they're both at home!
Having witnessed things that he definitely shouldn't, Liam tells Chas about what happened and he’s delighted (and probably relieved) when Chas agrees he can move in.
Could this next step for the pair be the making of their relationship?
Across the village, Ryan is still upset after being dumped by Gail following their disastrous Mr and Mrs quiz, but Ross has a plan up his sleeve.
Ross tells newly-single Ryan that he needs to get himself back on the market and tries to convince him to start playing the field. But as Ryan struggles with the idea of moving on so soon, could Ross’s efforts backfire?
Elsewhere, Manpreet’s relieved Liam agrees to cover up last night’s revelations of what Joe blackmailed her into doing.
But despite agreeing to keep the secret to himself, Liam is finding it hard to move past his feelings of betrayal at Manpreet’s professional recklessness.
Can the pair move forward, or is this friendship over for good?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00/7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Ruby Fox-Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.