Emmerdale spoilers: Liam rattled after witnessing the unthinkable

Emmerdale's Liam is in for a hilarious surprise in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm

The living arrangements at Tenants have always been a little cosy - and with Liam, Bear, Mandy and Paddy all under one roof, the house is already full to the brim. But, with his attack still haunting him, Liam is starting to feel the need for some personal space.

But things are about to get really awkward for Liam when he hilariously finds himself left red-faced after catching Mandy in an unguarded moment while they're both at home!

Having witnessed things that he definitely shouldn't, Liam tells Chas about what happened and he’s delighted (and probably relieved) when Chas agrees he can move in.

Could this next step for the pair be the making of their relationship?

Liam was attacked - but has no idea it was John in a case of mistaken identity. (Image credit: ITV)

Across the village, Ryan is still upset after being dumped by Gail following their disastrous Mr and Mrs quiz, but Ross has a plan up his sleeve.

Ross tells newly-single Ryan that he needs to get himself back on the market and tries to convince him to start playing the field. But as Ryan struggles with the idea of moving on so soon, could Ross’s efforts backfire?

Manpreet asks Liam to keep her secrets safe. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Manpreet’s relieved Liam agrees to cover up last night’s revelations of what Joe blackmailed her into doing.

But despite agreeing to keep the secret to himself, Liam is finding it hard to move past his feelings of betrayal at Manpreet’s professional recklessness.

Can the pair move forward, or is this friendship over for good?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00/7.30pm on ITV.