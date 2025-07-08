Emmerdale spoilers: SHOWDOWN! Cain's ex Cara arrives at Nate's memorial
Airs Wednesday 16th July 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1 (Subject to change due to the Women's Euros 2025)
Emmerdale's Dingles host Nate's memorial in the Woolie in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With the Dingles having been banned from attending Nate's funeral, the family holds a memorial in the Woolpack.
Cain's not coping and is still fuming with Tracy for denying him a chance to attend his son's service. There's no love lost between the bitter pair who have both accused each other of Nate's unsolved murder.
Seeing his brother in distress, Caleb steps in and works on calming Cain down.
Though Caleb's efforts pay off just as Cain starts to relax, Cara arrives and has a go at him, infuriated to see her ex looking so happy when their son is dead.
Meanwhile, Sam's all ears when she finds out that Tracy is set to inherit Nate's life insurance. Deciding that gives her a motive for the murder they've all accused her of, Sam tells Cain who agrees.
Exploding in rage, Cain blasts at Tracy informing her they'll all be attending Nate's funeral whether she likes it or not.
Charity and Cain discuss her shock offer to be their granddaughter's surrogate. Cain warns his ex that she needs to tell her husband Mack about it.
But's a case of 'mañana' for Charity when Sarah goes on to learn her gran's done nothing of the sort.
