Emmerdale spoilers: SUSPECT! Cain Dingle hauled in by the police as he learns his son Nate's been murdered
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle is suspected of his son's murder in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Emmerdale is a village in shock as the grisly news – that the body in the lake is Nate Robinson's – does the rounds.
Tracy, Nate's ex, is the first to be told.
Having thought Nate had left her high and dry when he moved to Shetland leaving her to raise their daughter with no financial help whatsoever, she's totally blindsided.
The police detectives then move on to Butler's to inform Nate's dad Cain.
Like Tracy, Cain's utterly shell-shocked and reels when he and his wife Moira are informed they won't be able to visit the morgue as Nate's decomposed body is too far gone.
As Cain tries to process the horror of it all, he's hit by an awful flashback of the last time he saw Nate who he punched and accused of having another affair with Moira.
Nate hadn't touched Moira of course, but Cain had put two and two together and come up with 69.
Nate was so upset that he disowned Cain who'd told Tracy and ruined Nate's relationship with his on-off wife in the process.
Broken-hearted Nate then set out to move to Shetland. But, as we know but the police are yet to find out, he never made it as he ran in to John Sugden who, in the middle of dealing with the Butler's barn fire unwittingly killed Nate and later tossed his body into the lake.
Cain doesn't mention his row with Nate to the police – but Tracy does and all too soon the Dingle dad is hauled in for questioning…
As tongues wag, even Chas starts to wonder if her brother might have done something to Nate, knowing how angry he was about all the Moira hoo-ha.
One person who's convinced of Cain's guilt, is Tracy and when the Dingle dad pays her a visit and is uncharacteristically kind, she shares her suspicions with her sister Vanessa…
Is Cain about to get fitted up for John's crime?
