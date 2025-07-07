EastEnders spoilers: Phil ATTACKS Johnny!

Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) is not in a good mood on today's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



So when he accidentally catches his son-in-law Callum Highway (Tony Clay) together with Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) at the Vic, he SNAPS!



Phil is not happy to discover that Callum has cheated on his son Ben, who is currently in America.



So he lunges for the other man and starts to strangle Johnny!



Will Callum, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) manage to stop angry Phil before he goes too far?

Callum and Johnny are confronted by an angry Phil on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

ELSEWHERE on Albert Square, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is spooked when she spies a mystery man outside the Slater house.



She is worried that he could be a bailiff.



However, Stacey and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) later discover that Mr Whitecroft (Michael Elkin) works for an insurance company.



But why does he want to talk to someone in the Slater family?



Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) visits Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) at The Arches.



Ravi is there to collect his money and instruct garage mechanic Harry about his next drug dealing job.



However, Harry starts to feel uncomfortable when ruthless Ravi suggests they can take advantage of Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho), and use his flat to stash their illegal drugs...

Will Harry take a stand to protect his mate Kojo and risk getting on the WRONG side of Ravi?

Stacey has some SURPRISE news for Kat on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi has another drug dealing job for reluctant Harry on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer