EastEnders spoilers: Phil ATTACKS Johnny!
Airs Friday 18 July 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) is not in a good mood on today's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
So when he accidentally catches his son-in-law Callum Highway (Tony Clay) together with Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) at the Vic, he SNAPS!
Phil is not happy to discover that Callum has cheated on his son Ben, who is currently in America.
So he lunges for the other man and starts to strangle Johnny!
Will Callum, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) manage to stop angry Phil before he goes too far?
ELSEWHERE on Albert Square, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is spooked when she spies a mystery man outside the Slater house.
She is worried that he could be a bailiff.
However, Stacey and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) later discover that Mr Whitecroft (Michael Elkin) works for an insurance company.
But why does he want to talk to someone in the Slater family?
Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) visits Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) at The Arches.
Ravi is there to collect his money and instruct garage mechanic Harry about his next drug dealing job.
However, Harry starts to feel uncomfortable when ruthless Ravi suggests they can take advantage of Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho), and use his flat to stash their illegal drugs...
Will Harry take a stand to protect his mate Kojo and risk getting on the WRONG side of Ravi?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.