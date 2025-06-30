EastEnders spoilers: Will Callum CHEAT on husband Ben with Johnny?

There's nothing romantic going on between married man Callum and Johnny... or is there on EastEnders?

Five minutes ago, Johnny Carter (played by Charlie Suff) was supposed to be moving in with his boyfriend, Felix Baker, on EastEnders.



But then Johnny unexpectedly kissed married man Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and everything went WRONG!



On tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of the BBC soap, Felix's boss Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) has a go at Callum for kissing Johnny.



Isn't he supposed to be remaining faithful to his husband, Ben Mitchell, who is still in America after being charged with credit card fraud?



Unfortunately, Ben's daughter, Lexi (Isabella Brown), overhears the conversation, leaving Callum with some serious explaining to do.



Callum claims there's nothing going on between him and Johnny.



But it's not long before the men are kissing again...

Johnny and Callum can't resist each other on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

The Panesar family is in CRISIS mode after finding out the shock truth about WHO has stolen a load of money from their business accounts.



Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) are desperate for cash to keep their business empire afloat.



Ravi contacts a drug dealer, Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu), to do a job for him.



But he is forced to hide his car when the Police arrive on the scene.



Later at The Arches, garage mechanics Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) and Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) are alarmed to find a large stash of drugs in the boot of Ravi's car...

Harry and Kojo find a stash of illegal drugs at The Arches on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi resorts to desperate measures to keep the Panesar business empire afloat on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Peter Beale (Thomas Law) is still struggling to come to terms with his baby son Jimmy's diagnosis with severe visual impairment.



Peter is having difficulty settling Jimmy, until the baby hears Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) playing the guitar nearby.



Peter accepts a guitar lesson from Jay, who also offers him some advice about his recently rocky relationship with fiancee, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).

Peter gets a guitar lesson from Jay on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

