EastEnders spoilers: Will Callum CHEAT on husband Ben with Johnny?
Airs Wednesday 9 July 2025 at 8:00pm on BBC1.
Five minutes ago, Johnny Carter (played by Charlie Suff) was supposed to be moving in with his boyfriend, Felix Baker, on EastEnders (8:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But then Johnny unexpectedly kissed married man Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and everything went WRONG!
On tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of the BBC soap, Felix's boss Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) has a go at Callum for kissing Johnny.
Isn't he supposed to be remaining faithful to his husband, Ben Mitchell, who is still in America after being charged with credit card fraud?
Unfortunately, Ben's daughter, Lexi (Isabella Brown), overhears the conversation, leaving Callum with some serious explaining to do.
Callum claims there's nothing going on between him and Johnny.
But it's not long before the men are kissing again...
The Panesar family is in CRISIS mode after finding out the shock truth about WHO has stolen a load of money from their business accounts.
Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) are desperate for cash to keep their business empire afloat.
Ravi contacts a drug dealer, Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu), to do a job for him.
But he is forced to hide his car when the Police arrive on the scene.
Later at The Arches, garage mechanics Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) and Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) are alarmed to find a large stash of drugs in the boot of Ravi's car...
Peter Beale (Thomas Law) is still struggling to come to terms with his baby son Jimmy's diagnosis with severe visual impairment.
Peter is having difficulty settling Jimmy, until the baby hears Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) playing the guitar nearby.
Peter accepts a guitar lesson from Jay, who also offers him some advice about his recently rocky relationship with fiancee, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).
Due to LIVE sports coverage, this week EastEnders continues Wednesday to Friday at 7:00pm/8:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.