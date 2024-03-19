EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell is ARRESTED - but why?

Ben Mitchell comforts an upset Lexi Pearce as he's taken away by the police.

Ben Mitchell could be looking at jail time in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell is in shock after being arrested at his husband Callum Highway's surprise birthday party!

After being marched out of the pub while his gobsmacked family and friends look on, he tries to reassure his terrified daughter Lexi Pearce before being whisked away to the police station.

Questioned by the police about a previous crime, Ben protests his innocence.

Back in the Square, Ben's parents Phil Mitchell and Kathy Cotton start shouting the odds, with Jay Brown chipping in. When Lexi finds them fighting, she demands to know what's going on.

Phil puts a call in to his longtime solicitor Ritchie, saying that Ben needs her help and Ritchie soon arrives in the Square.

Banged up, Ben puts in a call to Phil and he asks him to do something...

What could it be?

AWKWARD! Priya Nandra-Hart finds herself with two dates at the same time! (Image credit: BBC)

Priya Nandra-Hart has taken a liking to market stall holder Martin Fowler and she's made no secret of it!

After getting VERY flirty with Martin, he ended up helping her look for daughter Avani Nandra-Hart, who was playing truant from school.

The recent flirtation hasn't gone unnoticed by Priya's ex, Avani's dad, Ravi Gulati.

Although he's not shown any interest in getting back with a troublesome Priya, who moved in to the Panesars after being found by their son Nugget Gulati. now that Martin is interested it looks like he might be getting a bit jealous.

Not backward in coming forward, Priya asks Martin out on a date, which annoys Avani. She's made up her mind to get her mum and dad back together and she doesn't want Martin getting in the way!

Avani makes out to Ravi that Priya that she's not well to lure him home at the exact same time that Martin is turning up for his date.

When Martin sees Ravi with Priya, he assumes that something's going on between the pair and he makes a swift exit.

What will Priya have to say about Avani's antics?

Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson clash over Britney. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean is frustrated that Zack Hudson doesn't see that young girl Britney needs their care.

She does, however, feel bad about not telling him she was bringing Britney back from Milton Keynes after finding Britney scrabbling in bins for food and completely neglected by her drug addict mother.

Lauren Branning offers to take Britney while a pregnant Whitney and Zack have a heart-to-heart. They seem to be making progress to resolve things when they return home to build the cot in preparation for the arrival of their baby but they're soon arguing again.

When Lauren brings Britney back to theirs, a fed up Zack leaves them to it. After pouring out her feelings to Lauren, Whitney is pleased when Zack comes back and apologises for his behaviour.

Denzel Danes recent fitness obsession has been a cause for concern. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Yolande Trueman clashes with her charge Denzel Danes when she worries about the fitness obsessed teen's diet.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.