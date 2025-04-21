EastEnders spoilers: Is Priya about to kick-off and get ARRESTED?
Airs Tuesday 29 April 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Priya Nandra-Hart (played by Sophie Khan Levy) is not happy after what happened at the Police Station on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Police officer Callum Highway (Tony Clay) stepped in after Priya lost her cool, while complaining on behalf of her teenage daughter, Avani (Aaliyah James).
On today's episode of the BBC soap, Priya agrees to some time out and joins her one-time lover, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), for a drink over at Harry's Barn.
However, it all threatens to kick-off again when Callum and his workmates arrive...
Meanwhile, Avani has suffered the setback of finding out that the Police are not moving forward with her official complaint.
She tries to enjoy an evening at home with her friends.
But things threaten to get out of hand when Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) and Joel Marshall (Max Murray) arrive with a bottle of vodka...
Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) and her ex-husband Teddy (Roland Manookian) have a massive dilemma on their hands.
Nicola's dodgy associate, Benji (Carl Prekopp), is the only other person who knows the truth about what happened to Shireen Bashar.
Teddy decides to pause work at the construction site while he and Nicola do a deal with Benji.
Will Nicola be left with no choice but to sell her wine bar business, Harry's Barn, to pay-off Benji?
Meanwhile, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) asks Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) to put in a good word with his niece, Gina Knight (Francesca Henry).
But things don't get off to a good start, given the previous bad blood between 'em...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
