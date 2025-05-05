EastEnders spoilers: WHO does Cindy spy on?

Will Cindy discover the truth about Kathy and Harvey's affair on EastEnders?

Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) would surely seize the chance to get REVENGE on her hated ex mum-in-law, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After all, it was Kathy who whacked Cindy over the head and left her for DEAD last Christmas Day!



On today's episode of the BBC soap, Cindy is lurking about Albert Square when she witnesses an unexpected exchange between Kathy and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman)...



Meanwhile, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is heartbroken after her proposal to partner Harvey falls flat.



Unaware of the REAL reason that Harvey doesn't want to get married, Jean flees to Bridge Street Cafe where she unknowingly confides in Harvey's secret lover, Kathy...



Will Jean start to suspect what has been going on?

Harvey is thrown after Jean unexpectedly proposes to him on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Will Jean start to suspect the truth about Harvey and Kathy on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is suspicious after witnessing the conversation between Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) and Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw).



After Avani and Ross both give different versions of events when questioned about their chat, Suki goes knocking at 43 Albert Square, determined to find out the truth.



How will Suki react when Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) reveals that Ross's teenage son, Joel (Max Murray), slept with Avani?

PLUS, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) misreads the signals from Gina Knight (Francesca Henry).



Is down-in-the-dumps Harry about to make a BIG mistake?

Vicki tells Suki the truth about Avani and Joel on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Harry misreads the signals from concerned friend Gina on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

