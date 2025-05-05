EastEnders spoilers: WHO does Cindy spy on?
Airs Tuesday 13 May 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) would surely seize the chance to get REVENGE on her hated ex mum-in-law, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After all, it was Kathy who whacked Cindy over the head and left her for DEAD last Christmas Day!
On today's episode of the BBC soap, Cindy is lurking about Albert Square when she witnesses an unexpected exchange between Kathy and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman)...
Meanwhile, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is heartbroken after her proposal to partner Harvey falls flat.
Unaware of the REAL reason that Harvey doesn't want to get married, Jean flees to Bridge Street Cafe where she unknowingly confides in Harvey's secret lover, Kathy...
Will Jean start to suspect what has been going on?
Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is suspicious after witnessing the conversation between Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) and Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw).
After Avani and Ross both give different versions of events when questioned about their chat, Suki goes knocking at 43 Albert Square, determined to find out the truth.
How will Suki react when Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) reveals that Ross's teenage son, Joel (Max Murray), slept with Avani?
PLUS, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) misreads the signals from Gina Knight (Francesca Henry).
Is down-in-the-dumps Harry about to make a BIG mistake?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
