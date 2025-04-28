EastEnders spoilers: Baby drama as Lauren goes into labour!

Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) was a prime suspect after Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) was attacked and left for DEAD on Christmas Day on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



But during the 40th Anniversary week of the BBC soap, it was revealed that Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) was the guilty culprit who tried to bump off her hated daughter-in-law!



As Cindy makes an unannounced and unwelcome return to Albert Square during her son Peter (Thomas Law) and Lauren's engagement party, it all kicks off!



The Beale and the Knight families shun Cindy once again - but she retaliates by revealing ALL about Kathy and the Christmas Day attack...



Meanwhile, heavily pregnant Lauren storms off after her ruined engagement party.



Lauren is home alone when she suddenly goes into labour...

Cindy exposes Kathy's SHOCK secret on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere on Albert Square, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is worried as things continue to spiral out of control over the SHOCK family secret.



Nicola desperately tries to track down her son Harry (Elijah Holloway).



Since he's been hitting the bottle to drown his sorrows, who knows what Harry will reveal to other people...



At Bridge Street Cafe, a drunk Harry sits down with Gina Knight (Francesca Henry).



She is alarmed to see Harry in such a state.



When Gina attempts to find out what is going on, how much of the terrible truth will Harry reveal?

Nicola remains worried about the terrible truth getting out on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Will Harry tell Gina the truth about what he has discovered on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Can She Dig Up The Body Before It's Found? | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer