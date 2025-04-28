EastEnders spoilers: Baby drama as Lauren goes into labour!
Airs Tuesday 6 May 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) was a prime suspect after Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) was attacked and left for DEAD on Christmas Day on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
But during the 40th Anniversary week of the BBC soap, it was revealed that Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) was the guilty culprit who tried to bump off her hated daughter-in-law!
As Cindy makes an unannounced and unwelcome return to Albert Square during her son Peter (Thomas Law) and Lauren's engagement party, it all kicks off!
The Beale and the Knight families shun Cindy once again - but she retaliates by revealing ALL about Kathy and the Christmas Day attack...
Meanwhile, heavily pregnant Lauren storms off after her ruined engagement party.
Lauren is home alone when she suddenly goes into labour...
Elsewhere on Albert Square, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is worried as things continue to spiral out of control over the SHOCK family secret.
Nicola desperately tries to track down her son Harry (Elijah Holloway).
Since he's been hitting the bottle to drown his sorrows, who knows what Harry will reveal to other people...
At Bridge Street Cafe, a drunk Harry sits down with Gina Knight (Francesca Henry).
She is alarmed to see Harry in such a state.
When Gina attempts to find out what is going on, how much of the terrible truth will Harry reveal?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
EastEnders spoilers: Cindy returns to Albert Square - but what brings her home?
EastEnders spoilers: Will Joel make a move on Avani?