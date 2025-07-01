Emmerdale spoilers: Kidnapped Joe Tate is served a terrifying taste of his own medicine!

Emmerdale's Joe Tate learns been kidnapped by evil Dr Crowley in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Joe Tate paid Dr Crowley for saving his life, he hoped he'd never see him again.

But Joe's kidney-stealing saga comes back to haunt him when he finds himself in a makeshift hospital to find Dr Crowley looming over him with a loaded syringe!

Is he about to meet the same fate as Caleb did when his kidney was stolen and passed on to needy Joe by unethical Crowley?

What does the dodgy doc want with Joe?

At the garage, Sarah's determined to return to work when really she should be recovering from her surgeries and healing her wounds.

The mechanic soon gets stuck in and helps Gabby who's not convinced her car is running right.

But as the women head off, driver Gabby ends up passing out, thanks to her crash diet, and mechanic Sarah's forced to save the day despite her fragile condition.

The pair end up in hospital where their loved ones rush to support them.

Cain and Charity are horrified to find Sarah back in hospital and her wounds severely compromised.

As distraught Sarah admits that the accident has bought home just how much she wants to become a mum, the Dingle grandad impulsively suggests surrogacy.

Charity's stunned and is furious with Cain for raising Sarah's hopes but he's determined to see her become a mum no matter what…

The sight of Gabby in a hospital bed leaves Vinny feeling more guilty than ever about his secret kiss and conversation with Kammy. Vinny decides there and then to bury his doubts and shower Gabby with love.

Will Laurel tell her stepdaughter Gabby she's had to have a word with floundering Vinny about their engagement?

At the cafe, Lewis steps in to help Nicola who's rushed off her feet. She's given food for thought when he's a huge hit with the customers.

