Emmerdale spoilers: It's game over for kidney-stealing Joe Tate?

Emmerdale's Caleb Miligan is on to Joe in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's all adding up for Caleb Miligan who has been investigating his hunch about Joe Tate.

Having thought Joe was a hero who saved him from a violent car jacking has Caleb worked out that he orchestrated the crime so he could take his uncle's kidney?

As suspicious Caleb digs deeper into the murkiness surrounding Joe – who's doing his best to appear squeaky clean – is he about to uncover the sick truth?

Joe Tate had better start running…

Elsewhere, Jacob's beef with Kammy continues.

Ultimately, the med student is jealous that the mechanic has started dating Sarah and is gutted that he ended their romance.

Convinced that Kammy is a wrong un and that Sarah deserves better, Jacob's desperate to get one over on him.

But is the challenge of a dangerous dirt bike race the way to impress her?

More red flags pop up when Aaron starts asking John about who he wants to invite to their wedding.

When John tries to gloss over his lack of friends and family, will Aaron start to question who he's getting involved with before it's too late?

