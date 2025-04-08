Emmerdale spoilers: It's game over for kidney-stealing Joe Tate?
Airs Thursday 17th April 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Caleb Miligan is on to Joe in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's all adding up for Caleb Miligan who has been investigating his hunch about Joe Tate.
Having thought Joe was a hero who saved him from a violent car jacking has Caleb worked out that he orchestrated the crime so he could take his uncle's kidney?
As suspicious Caleb digs deeper into the murkiness surrounding Joe – who's doing his best to appear squeaky clean – is he about to uncover the sick truth?
Joe Tate had better start running…
Elsewhere, Jacob's beef with Kammy continues.
Ultimately, the med student is jealous that the mechanic has started dating Sarah and is gutted that he ended their romance.
Convinced that Kammy is a wrong un and that Sarah deserves better, Jacob's desperate to get one over on him.
But is the challenge of a dangerous dirt bike race the way to impress her?
More red flags pop up when Aaron starts asking John about who he wants to invite to their wedding.
When John tries to gloss over his lack of friends and family, will Aaron start to question who he's getting involved with before it's too late?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Ruby Fox-Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb Miligan uncovers the grim truth about Joe Tate?
Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn leaves husband Billy for Joe Tate?