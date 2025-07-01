Emmerdale spoilers: Joe Tate KILLED by his own hired heavy?

Joe Tate is knocked out by his hired heavy Shaun

Emmerdale's Joe Tate is in serious danger in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)!

Joe Tate is about to learn his hired heavy Shaun has been lying through his teeth.

With someone clearly out to get Joe, Shaun's been hired to keep Joe safe and to find out who's been messing with him.

Well, it's Shaun who's toying with the Tate but who's pulling the strings?

Joe Tate and his hired heavy Shaun (Image credit: ITV)

When a demand for £100K is left lying on the kitchen counter at Home Farm, Joe is rattled.

After consulting Sam Dingle, who's none the wiser, Joe starts to suspect Shaun and fires him.

Snapping, Shaun turns nasty but to Joe's relief, Sam arrives in the nick of time and with the help of his shotgun he gets rid of the thug.

But as Joe starts packing his bags, thinking it's safest for Dawn, Kim and the kids if he leaves for a bit, Shaun returns and knocks out the Tate with a shovel!

Joe is knocked out cold by shovel-wielding Shaun! (Image credit: ITV)

It's full steam ahead for Gabby's engagement do and she's decided a crash diet will help her look her best.

Meanwhile Vinny's recruited to take his dieting fiancee's car to the garage.

It's all a bit awkward up at Dingles' Autos because Kammy works there and let's not forget, Vinny recently tried to kiss him.

Kammy's all for talking about it and can see that the situation is eating away at conflicted Vinny.

Kammy pushes reluctant Vinny to about the pass he made at him. (Image credit: ITV)

As he pushes Vinny to talk, a glitch on the bluetooth system in Gabby's car sees flumoxed Laurel get plugged into the conversation.

How much will Gabby's stepmum hear? Is Vinny's pass at Kammy about to come to light?

A technical glitch sees Laurel patched into the lads' conversation. Will Gabby's stepmum find out that Vinny tried to kiss Kammy? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Ross confronts Robert about Lewis' stolen weed but is silenced when the Sugden threatens to back out of deal he's made with Moira who desperately needs the money.

Sarah returns to the village following her cancer surgery and emergency hysterectomy. Charity worries as her fragile grand-daughter struggles to process her loss.

Putting on a brave face, Sarah helps Cain make a poster for his son Nate's upcoming memorial. But when her grandad's back is turned her face crumbles.

Fragile Sarah tries to help her grieving grandad Cain ahead of Nate's memorial. (Image credit: ITV)