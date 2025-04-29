Emmerdale spoilers: Home Farm horror! A surprise party ends in tragedy?
Airs Thursday 8th May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Home Farm plays host to a shocking birthday surprise in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Charity Dingle's not the best at hiding her feelings and she's got a lot of them bubbling around at the moment!
Having found out that Joe Tate spiked her son Noah, causing the icy crash that took three villagers' lives, the furious mum is determined to get revenge.
When Noah asks her what's on her mind, he's left reeling after she fills him in.
As he tries to wrap his head around what his older brother has put him through, will Noah agree to back Charity's revenge plan?
At Home Farm, Kim throws a surprise birthday party for Lydia Dingle will she realise that her guests are gunning for Joe?
Will the Tate survive the evening or will one of his enemies strike?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Ruby Miligan - Beth Cordingly
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years!
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
