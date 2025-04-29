Emmerdale spoilers: Home Farm horror! A surprise party ends in tragedy?

Emmerdale's Home Farm plays host to a shocking birthday surprise in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity Dingle's not the best at hiding her feelings and she's got a lot of them bubbling around at the moment!

Having found out that Joe Tate spiked her son Noah, causing the icy crash that took three villagers' lives, the furious mum is determined to get revenge.

When Noah asks her what's on her mind, he's left reeling after she fills him in.

As he tries to wrap his head around what his older brother has put him through, will Noah agree to back Charity's revenge plan?

Charity tells Noah what his brother Joe did to him (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Kim throws a surprise birthday party for Lydia Dingle will she realise that her guests are gunning for Joe?

Billy, Caleb and Cain have their eyes on Joe (Image credit: ITV)

Charity wants revenge on Joe for what he did to her son Noah (Image credit: ITV)

Kim and Cain in their party finery (Image credit: ITV)

Who's bought the party to a hushed halt? (Image credit: ITV)

Will the Tate survive the evening or will one of his enemies strike?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.