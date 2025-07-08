Casualty spoilers: Teddy Gowan’s DEADLY gamble

Teddy Gowan exposes Iain Dean to a deadly virus in Casualty this week.

In the fourth instalment of 12-parter Supply and Demand — airing on BBC1, Saturday 12 July 2025 at 8.50pm — Faith Cadogan receives horrifying news about her new hubby.

Elsewhere, the drug crisis hits close to home for Jacob Masters, Ngozi Okoye teeters on the brink of relapse and Indie Janoski’s crush on Cam Mickelthwaite intensifies…

Full Casualty spoilers for Supply and Demand - Episode 4 below…

Teddy Gowan plays with Iain’s Dean’s life!

As paramedics Teddy Gowan and Iain Dean begin their first shift with the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) nerves are running high!

Patient Rhys Hindle (John Bowler, Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Grantchester) has been urgently flown into Holby Airport from a Marburg Virus outbreak zone with a suspected infection. Suited up in Personal Protection Equipment, Iain (Michael Stevenson) and Teddy (Milo Clarke) are tasked with monitoring him in a portable isolation unit as he’s transported to a London hospital.

The intense situation turns drastic, however, when Rhys suddenly starts fitting and Teddy becomes convinced he’s not suffering from Marburg. On impulse, the younger medic opens the sealed chamber to stop their patient choking to death, only for Iain to be directly exposed to Rhys’s bodily fluids.

Iain Dean must play a deadly waiting game after he's exposed to an infectious patient. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Terrifying test results

Moments later HART leader Tim Matthews (Ross Waiton) radios through that the test results confirm Marburg, and Teddy realises the cause of Rhys’s seizure… He’s swallowed balloons containing drugs!

With Rhys deteriorating rapidly, the ambulance is diverted to Holby ED, where Teddy and Iain are subjected to rigorous decontamination protocol. Before long, remorseful Teddy is declared infection free but it’s an agonising waiting game for Iain and his terrified wife, advanced clinical practitioner Faith (Kirsty Mitchell).

‘There’s a lot more drama to come!’ teases Michael Stevenson, who plays Iain. ‘Relationships will be tested and poor Teddy got things of his own going…’

Will Iain test positive for the killer virus?

And what is Teddy hiding?

Teddy faces the wrath of HART leader Tim after his debut shift with the specialised medics ends in heartbreak. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Jacob’s nightmare

There’s heartache for paramedic Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) after his son Blake Gardner (David Ajayi) arrives at Holby ED in a state of distress. Blake believes his baby son Carter is ill, but doctor Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) and nurse Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) are more concerned about the anxious father’s mental state.

Realising that the root of the problem may be a change in his schizophrenic medication due to drug shortages, Jacob has a confession to make… He’s been buying Blake’s tablets online from an unofficial website.

Desperate to resolve the issue, Jacob pays a visit to pharmacist Sunny Callahan (Jamie Marie Leary), who reveals Blake’s usual meds won’t be available for six months!

Jacob’s only option is to get an expensive private prescription, but given that he’s already supporting his son and grandson, how will he afford it?

Jacob is left in limbo as he grapples with how to help his family. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Also in Casualty this week

Advanced clinical practitioner Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) has the shift from hell on so many levels this week.

When she’s ushered into a private meeting with clinical nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill), clinical lead Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) and consultant Dylan Keogh (William Beck), she’s given the shocking news about Iain’s life of death predicament.

Meanwhile, Rhys’s wife Pippa (Caroline O'Neill, Queer as Folk, Endeavour), realising they’ve been rumbled, spills the beans on how her husband was forced to become a drug mule and turns to Faith for support.

Not wanting to be far from her husband, poor Faith ends up comforting an unpredictable Pippa, while suffering in silence about the personal pain she’s going through…

Will Faith be able to keep her cool as she awaits news of Iain while dealing with unpredictable and emotionally volatile Pippa? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Elsewhere, Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) has thrown herself into sobriety and attended seven support group meetings in seven days. Dylan kindly offers to become her sponsor, but she hesitates to accept his offer.

Then later, while treating patient Abel Varga (Aaron Hodgetts, House of the Dragon, Phoenix Rise), who has been subjected to horrific and tortuous conversion methods by a ‘doctor’ hired by his hateful mother Dee (Emma Cater, Strike, Get Millie Black) she’s pushed to personal breaking point.

After all her hard work, will Ngozi relapse, or push through to another phase of her recovery?

Ngozi is hesitant when Dylan reaches out to her. What is she holding back? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Clinical lead and former special forces medic Flynn Byron impressively leaps into action this week when Iain and Teddy’s ambulance is diverted to Holby ED. Sadly for him, however, his cool head in a crisis moment is outshone by the gossip surrounding his Casanova antics which are spreading around the hospital like wildfire!

Will the rumours wreck his professional reputation?

Flynn is the picture of calm during this week's work crisis, but is he in danger of self-sabotage? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Paramedic Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) gets an interview for a position in Sheffield and, while she’s upset at the thought of leaving Holby, she’s delighted when Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) offers to coach her over a drink in The Anchor. Will she open up about her feelings?

Is it time for Rash and Sunny to stop playing games? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

And finally, Sunny and Rash realise they share a love of chess - now, who will make the first move so they can play in real life?

Find out when Casualty’s Supply and Demand - Episode 4 airs on BBC One on Saturday 12 July 2025 at 8.50pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.