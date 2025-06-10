Casualty spoilers: Iain Dean risks EVERYTHING for a stranger when 12-parter Supply and Demand kicks off!

Iain Dean saves a patient in a dire predicament in the opening episode of Supply and Demand.

Iain Dean makes a major decision in Casualty this week.

In the first instalment of 12-parter Supply and Demand — airing on BBC1, Saturday 14 June 2025 at 8.45pm (See our TV Guide ) — Iain risks his life saving a crane operator.

Meanwhile, back at Holby Hospital, Stevie Nash finishes chemotherapy, Flynn Byron struggles to juggle work and co-parenting with his estranged wife Claire, and Rash Masum catches the eye of pharmacist Sunny Callahan…

Full Casualty spoilers for Supply and Demand - Episode 1 below…

Iain Dean climbs new heights

Iain Dean isn’t backward in coming forward as Casualty’s new 12-part storyline Supply and Demand gets underway.

Three months have passed since paramedic Iain (Michael Stevenson) and advanced practitioner Faith Cadogan’s wedding - but it looks like their honeymoon period is about to come to an abrupt end!

This week, Iain’s determined to reunite the fractured paramedic team following trainee Indie Jankowski’s confession that her father burgled Jan Jenning’s home. Yet, despite Iain’s best efforts, boss Jan (Di Botcher) reveals there are no vacancies for Indie (Naomi Wakszlak)once she graduates, and tensions continue to simmer…

Iain's attempts to broker peace fall on deaf ears... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Personal issues are shelved, however, due to an emergency at Holby’s docks. There, Iain and Indie face a horrifying scene of fallen containers and multiple injuries, while crane operator Hassan ‘Haz’ Bohra (Sonny Michael Chohan) drifts in and out of consciousness. With the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) delayed, heroic Iain climbs the crane without a harness in 40-mile-per-hour winds!

Trouble and strife

Although Iain manages to save Haz, Jan and HART leader Tim Matthews (Ross Waiton, Skyfall, Vera) are furious with his recklessness when they arrive on the scene. Meanwhile, back at Holby ED, Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) learns that her new husband risked his life for a stranger - again!

How will the mum-of-three react when Iain later reveals he’s made a shock career decision?

Faith is stunned when Iain reveals his plans. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Also in Casualty this week

Indie impresses Iain while treating an overdose patient in a nightclub’s toilets so much that he decides to go to bat for her and attempt to heal the rift with Jan. But despite having Iain in her corner, Indie’s failure to properly stock critical meds prior to the crane rescue later comes back to haunt the trainee paramedic…

During the shout-out at the docks, Indie makes a shock discovery among fallen pallets of dolls when she realises they’re filled with drugs. After the shift, she basks in glory as the press hail her a ‘hero paramedic’ until Jan brings her back to earth, having discovered Indie failed to properly fill the paramedic response bags before the critical shout out.

Indie questions her place in Holby as her paramedic family falls apart. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) is relieved as her chemotherapy sessions draw to a close and the doctor informs clinical lead Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) that she plans to return to work in a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Flynn is very complimentary of Stevie’s new look and in a bright mood as he prepares to spend the weekend with his daughters.

However, his best laid plans crumble after pharmacist Sunny Callahan (Jamie Marie Leary, River City, Ralph & Katie) informs him that the hospital is facing a dire shortage of essential medications.

Will he choose work or family at this critical time?

Flynn is at a crossroad between his career and his family. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) worries about availability for medication taken by his son, Blake.

Elsewhere, Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) experiences an acute case of chemistry-at-first-sight when he meets hospital pharmacist Sunny and they click. As he reaches a personal milestone, could this herald a new beginning for the doctor?

Reconciliation between Ngozi and Nicole looks impossible as Casualty 12-parter Supply and Demand gets underway. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

And trouble brews between Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) and Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson)...

Nicole is disgusted when she overhears a hungover Ngozi throwing up in the toilets and tells her to go home. Later, during a chaotic period during their shift, patient Jimmy Riley (Matt Brewer) falls through the cracks with serious repercussions for the vulnerable man. Both medics are hauled into Siobhan McKenzie’s (Melanie Hill) office where the clinical nurse manager and doctor Dylan Keogh (William Beck) demand answers, only for the two hurt women to turn on each other!

Can the former lovers learn to work together?

Find out when Casualty’s Supply and Demand - Episode 1 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 14 May 2025 at 8.45pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.