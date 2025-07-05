Why is Casualty not on tonight and when will it be back on?
BBC drama Casualty has been removed from the schedules - here’s when it returns…
There’s a Casualty-sized hole in the Saturday night TV schedules on July 5 2025, as BBC One gives way to Wimbledon 2025.
The tennis tournament began on Monday, 30 June, with BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer serving up live coverage.
Saturday marks day six of the broadcaster’s extensive coverage of the prestigious grass-court competition from the All England Club, where matches in the third round of the men's and ladies' singles are scheduled to take place. Clare Balding presents from 7.15pm until 10pm on BBC One.
Meanwhile, back in Holby, it’s all to play for…
In the previous Casualty outing, Supply and Demand - Episode 3, it was revealed that paramedic Iain Dean had been contacted by a local hospice concerning his absentee and alcoholic mother, Kim Harrison.
Kim was first introduced to the BBC medical drama in February 2017 during a Casualty episode called Binge Britain, where Iain ended up treating his mother after attending a shout-out regarding a drunken woman who’d fallen down a stairwell.
At that time, Iain hadn’t seen his mum in eight years. He was shocked to discover that Kim (played by Siân Reeves, Cutting It, Emmerdale, Mount Pleasant) was trying to escape loan sharks at the time of her accident and his little sister Gem (Rebecca Ryan, Shameless, Waterloo Road, Coronation Street) had been released from prison that same day.
From then on, Kim went on to wreak havoc in the medic’s life until her departure in March 2019, as Iain hit rock bottom after a series of tragic events, which culminated in the much-loved medic taking steps to end his own life.
No doubt, the return of Kim to life in the present day will bring up a lot of difficult memories for fan-favourite Iain Dean.
Speaking to What To Watch, Michael Stevenson told us that the phone call from the hospice is: “something Iain’s been expecting and has subconsciously swept under the carpet. Not only does it affect that day’s training, it affects him going forward.”
When will Casualty be back on?
Casualty returns to its Saturday night slot on BBC One on July 12, 2025 at 8.50 pm, when it will pick back up with Iain as he attempts to come to terms with what he’s just learned about his mum while he and Teddy are both exposed to danger on shift.
Elsewhere, nurse Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) battles temptation at work and paramedic Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) faces a dead end in trying to help his son.
Meanwhile, the drug crisis flooding Holby continues to put pressure on emergency resources in this fourth instalment of Supply and Demand.
If you are affected by any of these Casualty storylines, please know that help, support and information is available from BBC Action Line: https://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline/
