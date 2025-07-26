Casualty taken off air once again as BBC makes huge schedule changes
Casualty fans are going to have to wait a little longer for their next instalment of the medical drama.
The wait for new episodes continues for Casualty fans as the show has been dropped from tonight's BBC One schedule once again.
Fans have already had a wait to find out what happens next after the show didn't air last weekend (Saturday, July 19), and it won't be airing again this evening (Saturday, July 26), with the next episode airing instead on Saturday, August 2.
Instead of Casualty airing in its usual Saturday evening slot tonight, BBC One will be airing the Avengers: Infinity War movie at the usual Casualty time.
Soap fans are no strangers to last-minute schedule changes being made to make way for movies and sporting events, with Casualty, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street all being bumped around the schedules recently due to summer sports like Wimbledon 2025 and the UEFA Women's European Championships 2025.
The most recent episode of Casualty saw Iain and Teddy take on their first shift with HART (Hazardous Area Response Team), where things took a terrifying turn when Teddy exposed Iain to a deadly virus.
Elsewhere, the drug crisis hit close to home for Jacob when a shortage of his son Blake’s schizophrenic medication led to harrowing scenes, and Jacob decided his only option was to get an expensive private prescription. But how will he afford it?
Also, Ngozi teetered on the brink of relapse and Indie got an interview for a position in Sheffield and, while she’s upset at the thought of leaving Holby, she was delighted when Cam offered to coach her over a drink in The Anchor.
Will she open up about her feelings?
Casualty usually airs on Saturday nights on BBC One and lands on BBC iPlayer at 6 am the same day. The next episode of Casualty won't air until 2 August.
