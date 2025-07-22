Hollyoaks spoilers: Lucas Hay is ARRESTED!
Airs Wednesday 30 July on E4 at 7pm.
Lucas Hay (Oliver Curtis) finds himself on the wrong side of the law in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Chaos erupts as Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) tries to hold Lucas back from smashing up Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Clare Devine-Banks' (Gemma Bissix) place, until Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) steps in to arrest him.
Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) opens up to Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and apologises as he struggles with his conflicted emotions. Will Ste be understanding after his son's boyfriend confessed he had feelings for him?
Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) and Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) try to unite the family by hosting a meal, but the scars of recent events are still raw. Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) and Dillon lash out, unable to move on while Grace and Clare remain unpunished.
Donny vows to get justice after seeing their pain and visits Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins).
Meanwhile, Clare insists Lucas should be punished for destroying the flat and Lucas' anger boils over when he discovers that his dad Ste knew about Dillon being on a dating app before he did. Is Dillon's secret about to be exposed?
Elsewhere, Grace hopes to track down her long-lost child and starts putting together a list of her father’s old contacts. Clare brushes her off, too busy preparing dinner for her and Dodger.
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Bobby Costello - Zak Sutcliffe
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Lucas Hay - Oscar Curtis
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Diane Hutchinson - Alex Fletcher
- Dee Dee Hutchinson - Lacey Findlow
- Ant Hutchinson - William Thompson
- Ro Lomax - Ava Webster
- Darren Osborne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Oscar Osborne - Noah Holdsworth
- Jack Junior Osborne aka JJ - Ryan Mulvey
- Frankie Osborne - Isabelle Smith
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Jez Blake- Jeremy Sheffield
- Martha Blake- Sherrie Hewson
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- Dodger Savage - Danny Mac
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Pearl Anderson - Dawn Hope
- DS Zoe Anderson- Garcia Brown
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Donny Clark - Louis Emerick
- Dillon Ray - Nathaniel Dass
- Marie Fielding - Rita Simons
- Vicky Grant - Anya Lawrence
- Grace Black - Tamara Wall
- Clare Devine-Banks - Gemma Bissix
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
