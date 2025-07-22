Hollyoaks spoilers: Lucas Hay is ARRESTED!

Lucas Hay (Oliver Curtis) finds himself on the wrong side of the law in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Chaos erupts as Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) tries to hold Lucas back from smashing up Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Clare Devine-Banks' (Gemma Bissix) place, until Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) steps in to arrest him.

Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) opens up to Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and apologises as he struggles with his conflicted emotions. Will Ste be understanding after his son's boyfriend confessed he had feelings for him?

Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) and Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) try to unite the family by hosting a meal, but the scars of recent events are still raw. Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) and Dillon lash out, unable to move on while Grace and Clare remain unpunished.

Donny vows to get justice after seeing their pain and visits Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins).

Lucas hits the roof when he hears that dad Ste Hay knew about Dillon's dating antics. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Clare insists Lucas should be punished for destroying the flat and Lucas' anger boils over when he discovers that his dad Ste knew about Dillon being on a dating app before he did. Is Dillon's secret about to be exposed?

Elsewhere, Grace hopes to track down her long-lost child and starts putting together a list of her father’s old contacts. Clare brushes her off, too busy preparing dinner for her and Dodger.

