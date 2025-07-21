Coronation Street spoilers: Theo Silverton HITS BACK

Theo Silverton anger gets the better of him and he punches Miles

Theo Silverton loses his cool in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, 30 July 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Todd grits his teeth and attends the restorative justice session with Noah. With the session over and having listened to enough of Noah’s goading, Todd hurries out.

Realising he forgot his jacket, he goes back to the community centre in time to overhear Noah on the phone to Danielle and is shocked to realise they’re an item.

As Danielle joins Theo Silverton and the kids at the bistro, a seething Todd reveals Danielle’s got a new boyfriend and it happens to be Noah.

Danielle’s mortified whilst Theo reels. Miles rounds on Todd and tries to punch him, but Theo blocks his path and accidentally strikes Miles, sending him sprawling to the ground.

Theo SIlverton is stunned by Danielle's lies (Image credit: ITV)

Ed insists the family sit down for breakfast and clear the air. Later, as James looks after Laila, he takes a call and confirms that he’s still very much interested in the job. His bags packed, is James leaving with or without Laila?

James Bailey bonds with Laila (Image credit: ITV1)

Abi paints on a smile for Jack’s sake, while Carl doubles down and tells Abi that she’s doing the right thing by staying with Kevin and it’s best if they keep their distance from now on.

Abi Franklin tells Carl to stay away (Image credit: ITV)

Lisa admits she skipped her therapy and instead visited Becky’s grave as tomorrow would have been their anniversary.

Lisa opens up to a supportive Carla (Image credit: ITV)

Sam opens up to Toyah about his anxiety and his recent panic attacks.

Coronation Street continues on Friday, 1 August at 8pm.