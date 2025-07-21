Coronation Street spoilers: Theo Silverton HITS BACK
Airs on Wednesday, 30 July 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1.
Theo Silverton loses his cool in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, 30 July 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Todd grits his teeth and attends the restorative justice session with Noah. With the session over and having listened to enough of Noah’s goading, Todd hurries out.
Realising he forgot his jacket, he goes back to the community centre in time to overhear Noah on the phone to Danielle and is shocked to realise they’re an item.
As Danielle joins Theo Silverton and the kids at the bistro, a seething Todd reveals Danielle’s got a new boyfriend and it happens to be Noah.
Danielle’s mortified whilst Theo reels. Miles rounds on Todd and tries to punch him, but Theo blocks his path and accidentally strikes Miles, sending him sprawling to the ground.
Ed insists the family sit down for breakfast and clear the air. Later, as James looks after Laila, he takes a call and confirms that he’s still very much interested in the job. His bags packed, is James leaving with or without Laila?
Abi paints on a smile for Jack’s sake, while Carl doubles down and tells Abi that she’s doing the right thing by staying with Kevin and it’s best if they keep their distance from now on.
Lisa admits she skipped her therapy and instead visited Becky’s grave as tomorrow would have been their anniversary.
Sam opens up to Toyah about his anxiety and his recent panic attacks.
Coronation Street continues on Friday, 1 August at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
