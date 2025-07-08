Coronation Street spoilers: Aadi Alahan makes a deal with the devil

Aadi Alahan is targeted by a masked robber at the shop but is everything as it seems in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street? Airs on Friday, 18 July 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Aadi Alahan shouts as a masked robber dashes out of the corner shop and when Lisa freezes, Carla is puzzled by her lack of action.

Aadi tells Asha how the lad threatened him with a wrench and forced him to empty the safe. Asha assures him it’s not his fault and he’s the victim of a crime.

Lisa Swain freezes when she sees the masked robber (Image credit: ITV)

As he tells PC Jess what happened, Aadi explains the robber made off with £6k in cash, but at least they’re insured. But as Bernie clocks his shifty demeanour, she wonders if there is more to this than he’s letting on? Suddenly, the door flies open and Dev barrels in, wondering what he’s missed.

Dev is back and Aadi has some explaining to do (Image credit: ITV)

Ronnie begs Debbie to retract her crazy offer for No.6, but she won’t hear of it and reminds him she’s a successful businesswoman. Ronnie confides in Kevin that Debbie is determined to buy No.6 as she wants to be nearby to support him through his cancer treatment.

Feeling guilty, Kevin spells out to Debbie that he doesn’t want her to make any rash decisions because of him. Will she withdraw her offer?

Debbie ignores Ronnies pleas (Image credit: ITV)

Carla quizzes Lisa, wanting to know why she didn’t arrest the robber and let him run off with the cash. But she’s clearly troubled when Lisa refuses to discuss the incident.

This episode of Coronation Street is subject to change if ITV1 show the Women's Euros.

Coronation Street continues on Monday, 21 June 2025 at 8pm.