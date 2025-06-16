Recommended reading

Coronation Street spoilers: Aadi Alahan's drug-fueled party ends in TRAGEDY!

Airs on Monday 23 June 2025 at 8pm on ITV1.

Aadi and Brody fight at Aadi&#039;s party as Dylan watches on.
Aadi Alahan's party quickly turns into a catastrophe. (Image credit: ITV)

Aadi Alahan throws a party with disastrous consequences in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday 23 June 2025 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

After Bernie Winter's suggestion, Aadi decides to throw a midsummer party. Carla Connor gives Betsy Swain the keys to lock up the factory, but it slips her mind when she gets distracted by Brody Michaelis, Dylan Wilson and Lauren Bolton heading to the party.

Dylan is concerned when Brody shows Dylan a bottle of LSD and tells him he wants to make some money. Meanwhile, there’s romantic tension between Amy Barlow and Aadi, but a misunderstanding leaves Aadi hurt. Can the pair make amends?

Aadi listens to Asha and Amy's conversation behind a wall.

Aadi is wounded by a misunderstanding at the party. (Image credit: ITV)

Brody puts up a fight when Aadi kicks him out of the party for bringing LSD. However, when Brodie leaves, Aadi divides the LSD into three cups.

As Summer Spellman and Nina Lucas knock back their share of the LSD, Aadi gets distracted by an incident upstairs. When Aadi returns, he's horrified to discover someone has accidentally taken the drugs and it leads to a dramatic turn of events...

Still high on LSD, Nina and Summer go into the darkened café, but they're terrified when they hear the sound of sirens. What's happened at Aadi's party?

Nina cries as she hugs Summer in the cafe.

Nina Lucas and Summer Spellman are distraught when they hear sirens. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Kit Green tells Bernie that he's had the DNA results through and confirms he is definitely Brody's dad, but will he keep this news a secret?

Bernie and Kit talk to each other as Kit sits on the sofa.

Kit Green makes a DNA discovery. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.

