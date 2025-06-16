Coronation Street spoilers: Aadi Alahan's drug-fueled party ends in TRAGEDY!
Airs on Monday 23 June 2025 at 8pm on ITV1.
Aadi Alahan throws a party with disastrous consequences in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday 23 June 2025 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
After Bernie Winter's suggestion, Aadi decides to throw a midsummer party. Carla Connor gives Betsy Swain the keys to lock up the factory, but it slips her mind when she gets distracted by Brody Michaelis, Dylan Wilson and Lauren Bolton heading to the party.
Dylan is concerned when Brody shows Dylan a bottle of LSD and tells him he wants to make some money. Meanwhile, there’s romantic tension between Amy Barlow and Aadi, but a misunderstanding leaves Aadi hurt. Can the pair make amends?
Brody puts up a fight when Aadi kicks him out of the party for bringing LSD. However, when Brodie leaves, Aadi divides the LSD into three cups.
As Summer Spellman and Nina Lucas knock back their share of the LSD, Aadi gets distracted by an incident upstairs. When Aadi returns, he's horrified to discover someone has accidentally taken the drugs and it leads to a dramatic turn of events...
Still high on LSD, Nina and Summer go into the darkened café, but they're terrified when they hear the sound of sirens. What's happened at Aadi's party?
Elsewhere, Kit Green tells Bernie that he's had the DNA results through and confirms he is definitely Brody's dad, but will he keep this news a secret?
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
