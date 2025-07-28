Coronation Street spoilers: Will Bernie Winters die before saying I do?
Airs on Wednesday, 6 August 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1.
Bernie Winters collapses on her wedding day in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, 6 August 2025 at 8.00 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Dev and Bernie Winter’s wedding day goes from bad to worse when the quads fall ill and have to watch with Joseph on live stream. Then Bernie forgets her lucky charm locket containing the photo of Paul, and when she runs home to get it, she disturbs a burglar
Back at the bistro, Debbie entertains the wedding guests by singing "Hopelessly Devoted" to You and proposing to Ronnie!
Eventually Bernie returns to the Bistro and walks down the aisle with Kit. With the service about to start, Dev and Bernie share loving looks, but suddenly Bernie struggles to breathe and collapses in front of a shocked Dev.
As Bernie lies on the bistro floor, gasping for breath, Asha comes to her aid while Gemma calls an ambulance and Dev and the wedding guests watch helplessly.
At No.5, Chesney notices the livestream has cut out just as an ambulance passes by. Will they get to Bernie in time?
At the bistro, the wedding guests survey the untouched buffet, wondering what to do, when suddenly Asha arrives and announces that Dev wants the family at the hospital.
At No.13, Abi makes out to Kevin that she’s got a stomach bug and he’ll have to attend the wedding on his own. She then meets up with Carl in his hotel bedroom and admits she feels terrible for lying to Kevin.
Carl pulls her into a passionate embrace but how will she explain herself when Kevin returns home to find her dressed up to the nines?
Abi sneaks out to the ginnel to find Carl waiting for her. When he reiterates that he meant everything he said and he wants to be with her, Abi can’t help but grin.
Theo is not impressed when Todd chooses to spend time with Summer over a night out with him. At No.11, Summer invites Theo to join her and Todd for pizza in front of the telly, but he refuses and announces he’s going to the pub.
Coronation Street continues on Friday, 10th August at 8pm.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.