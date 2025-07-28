Coronation Street spoilers: Will Bernie Winters die before saying I do?

Bernie Winters collapses on her wedding day in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, 6 August 2025 at 8.00 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Dev and Bernie Winter’s wedding day goes from bad to worse when the quads fall ill and have to watch with Joseph on live stream. Then Bernie forgets her lucky charm locket containing the photo of Paul, and when she runs home to get it, she disturbs a burglar

Bernie Winters comes fact to fact with a burglar! (Image credit: ITV)

Back at the bistro, Debbie entertains the wedding guests by singing "Hopelessly Devoted" to You and proposing to Ronnie!

Debbie proposes to Ronnie (Image credit: ITV)

Eventually Bernie returns to the Bistro and walks down the aisle with Kit. With the service about to start, Dev and Bernie share loving looks, but suddenly Bernie struggles to breathe and collapses in front of a shocked Dev.

As Bernie lies on the bistro floor, gasping for breath, Asha comes to her aid while Gemma calls an ambulance and Dev and the wedding guests watch helplessly.

At No.5, Chesney notices the livestream has cut out just as an ambulance passes by. Will they get to Bernie in time?

At the bistro, the wedding guests survey the untouched buffet, wondering what to do, when suddenly Asha arrives and announces that Dev wants the family at the hospital.

At No.13, Abi makes out to Kevin that she’s got a stomach bug and he’ll have to attend the wedding on his own. She then meets up with Carl in his hotel bedroom and admits she feels terrible for lying to Kevin.

Carl pulls her into a passionate embrace but how will she explain herself when Kevin returns home to find her dressed up to the nines?

Abi Has to think fast when Kevin arrives home (Image credit: ITV)

Abi sneaks out to the ginnel to find Carl waiting for her. When he reiterates that he meant everything he said and he wants to be with her, Abi can’t help but grin.

Theo is not impressed when Todd chooses to spend time with Summer over a night out with him. At No.11, Summer invites Theo to join her and Todd for pizza in front of the telly, but he refuses and announces he’s going to the pub.

Coronation Street continues on Friday, 10th August at 8pm.