Coronation Street spoilers: Debbie Webster begs Abi for help — but what's happened?

Debbie Webster ends up in an unlikely place in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday 25 June 2025 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Debbie calls her brother Kevin Webster and lies that she's staying at a spa hotel to clear her head. However, it's clear she's calling from a police station when she hangs up. After taking a call from Debbie, Abi Webster comes to pick her up. Is Debbie in trouble with the law?

Nina Lucas and Summer Spellman are hiding something. (Image credit: ITV)

Summer Spellman and Nina Lucas retrace their steps from the night before. The pair discuss the incident they saw that night and agree they have no choice but to keep quiet. What are they hiding?

Bernie Winter apologises to Aadi and Asha Alahan for grandson Brody Michaelis' behaviour and hopes he didn't ruin the party. Meanwhile, someone’s condition deteriorates after accidentally taking LSD. Will they pull through?

Kit Green calls round to question Aadi Alahan about the drugs at his party. (Image credit: ITV)

Kit Green tells Aadi that there’s been a report of drugs at the party and he’ll need to make a statement. Will Aadi tell the truth?

Liam Connor is worried about Gary's whereabouts and confides in mum Maria that Gary isn't answering his calls and he should have been back from his mum’s by now. Maria masks her concerns for Liam, but where is Gary?

Tracy Barlow catches ex Steve McDonald with Cassie Plummer. (Image credit: ITV)

Steve McDonald suggests to Tracy Barlow that she should check over their divorce papers. When Steve makes out he’s not doing anything for his birthday, Tracy forms a plan.

As Cassie Plummer kisses Steve, he receives a text from Tracy telling him they need to discuss the divorce papers and to meet in the pub. When Steve arrives, he finds that Tracy has duped him into birthday drinks and she has no intentions of discussing their divorce. Steve makes his excuses to leave and Tracy follows him. How will Tracy react when she finds Cassie and Steve together?

Also, Kit reveals to girlfriend Sarah Platt that he’s definitely Brody’s dad.

Kit reveals the truth to Sarah Platt. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.