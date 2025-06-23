Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin Webster makes a SICKENING discovery

Kevin Webster makes a shock discovery about Abi and Carl in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday 30 June 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Kevin Webster picks up Abi’s phone and is shocked to see a message from Carl stating he’d like to get to know her better.

As Carl secretly mocks up another fake MOT certificate, Abi warns him to stay away from her. When Kevin arrives for work, Abi shows him a car that Carl’s been working on, pointing out his sloppy workmanship, but when Kevin watches the CCTV, he’s shocked to see Abi tampering with the car.

Elsewhere, Millie panics when Theo reveals that he’s off to see Millie’s teacher about her pregnancy. Realising she has no way out, Millie agrees when Todd tells her it’s obvious she’s lying and it would be best to come clean. He then tells her to take a pregnancy test to prove that the first one gave a false positive and reveals he won’t tell her parents.

When Theo returns home, Millie announces she’s got something to tell him.

Will she really tell her dad the truth?

Mille Silverton continues to lie to her dad. (Image credit: ITV1)

At Cassie’s suggestion, Cassie, Steve, Sally and Tim meet for lunch. Sally makes barbed remarks at Cassie while Tim tries to keep the peace.

When Tracy calls in, will she be able to keep the peace? As Sally and Tim gradually warm to Cassie, Steve states he can see himself falling for her. But does Cassie feel the same?

Will Tracy defuse a tricky situation? (Image credit: ITV)

When Dee-Dee tells James and Ed she’s glad to have the support of her church, James makes it clear that Laila’s upbringing will be non-religious.

Dee-Dee retaliates by meeting up with Billy telling him she’d like him to baptise Laila. But Billy makes it clear she needs James’s permission first. What will she do?

Meanwhile, Nina and Summer agree that they got off lightly. But is this the end of their antics?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8.00pm.