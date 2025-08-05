Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor plans a sparkling proposal

Carla Connor asks Glenda to help plan her big proposal in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday, 15 August 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

At No.6, Carla Connor excitedly takes delivery of the engagement ring. She then calls at the Rovers and, handing the engagement ring to Glenda, asks her to slip it into Lisa’s glass of champagne when she arrives.

Carla calls Lisa at work and insists that they meet in the Rovers for a drink. Will Lisa guess what is going on?

Carla asks Glenda to put an engagement ring is Lisa's drink (Image credit: ITV)

When Hope announces that she is still going to post the pic on her social media, Abi tells Carl to go to number 9 and find the phone before Hope gets it.

Meanwhile, Steve wakes up and can’t find Dorin as everyone panics that he might have climbed into an old fridge that has been taken away.

Steve settles himself down in front of the telly and promises to keep an eye on Dorin. At the garage, Cassie teases Tyrone over Hope’s photo of his bum.

But Abi panics when Kevin asks to see the photo and suggests that Tyrone should return the phone to Hope.

Tyrone agrees to return Hope’s phone and let her attend the gig with Jack if she deletes the picture of his backside.

Tyrone agrees to return Hope's phone on one condition (Image credit: ITV)

Wanting to spend more time with Laila, Dee-Dee tells Adam that she’d like to go part-time and he should consider employing Alya to take up the slack.

Ronnie confides in Glenda that he’s discovered there’s a dementia choir based at the community centre and he’s considering booking it for the wedding.

Coronation Street continues on Monday, 18 August at 8pm.