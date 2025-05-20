Coronation Street spoilers: George Shuttleworth proposes to Eileen - but will she say yes?

Will Eileen accept George Shuttleworth’s proposal In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday 30 May 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

As the mourners gather for Julie’s funeral, Eileen hands Brian a letter from Julie. Having read the letter, Brian confronts Eileen over Julie’s life insurance policy, pointing out that she’s the only beneficiary yet failed to mention it.

Eileen assures him that she knew nothing about it until after Julie’s death, but when Tracy implies that she orchestrated Julie’s death to get her hands on the money, Eileen is incensed. She then rails at George, blaming him for the fact Julie’s funeral is ruined.

In the pub, they play Julie’s dream game and when George tells Eileen that his dream is to marry her, she’s stunned and is saved from answering by the sudden arrival of Jason.

As George hovers awkwardly, awaiting her reaction, will he get the answer he wants?

When a man called Noah enters the pub and waves to Billy, Theo hurries out. When Theo reveals to Todd that Noah was present at his conversion therapy, Todd is appalled.

Elsewhere, Abi is annoyed to discover Kevin has given Carl a job at the garage. With Kevin and Abi out of the way, Carl calls Fiona and takes delivery of a dodgy car. What is he up to?

Carl Webster sets up a dodgy deal (Image credit: ITV)

Kit tells Sarah that it’s Mick’s hearing today and he’s confident he’ll plead guilty. Lou visits Mick and is shocked at his injuries. He reveals that Kit organised the attack and spelt out that if he doesn’t plead guilty the next beating will be worse.

Lou returns from the hearing and tells Brody that his dad pleaded not guilty. Brody’s delighted and Lou hasn’t the heart to tell him there will be a price to pay.

When Ed shares a joke with Liam, Gary shoots him a warning look. Liam realises with horror that Gary has told Ed how Mick bullied him.

Coronation Street continues on Monday, 2 June at 8pm.