Coronation Street spoilers: Eileen Grimshaw flees the cobbles - but will George be joining her?

Eileen Grimshaw says goodbye to the street in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday, 6 June 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Having allowed Millie to stay the night, Eileen Grimshaw warns Todd he may become responsible for her and must address the problem.

Later, Theo tells Millie he spoke to her Mum and she wants her home but Millie says she'll only go home if he moves back in. Theo explains he wants to be with Todd and can't live a lie anymore.

As Theo’s words resonate with Eileen, George clocks her expression. George confides in Steve that he’s worried Eileen is having doubts about their relationship and it’s clear Steve knows more than he’s letting on.

Later, Eileen tells George that the police have finally closed the case and she’s free to go to Thailand. She then tells Steve and Tim that she’s going to take Jason up on his offer, invest in his bar and move to Thailand.

But will George be joining her?

Will Eileen leave without George? (Image credit: ITV)

Sean tells Dylan that he’s spoken to his college and they’re willing to consider taking him back, but Dylan’s dismissive. Later, Brody lays into Betsy for shopping him to the police but as he takes a step towards her, Dylan comes to her rescue…

Dylan steps in to protect Betsy (Image credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee assures Ed that she’s put the past behind her and her focus is on ensuring better training for midwives. When Dee-Dee reveals she’s taken on a custody case, Ed worries it’s too soon. Dee-Dee confides in Daniel how she knows it was the right decision to let James take Laila but her family are convinced she’ll live to regret it. As Dee-Dee and Daniel head out of the bistro, James climbs out of a cab carrying Laila. How will Dee-Dee react?

When Debbie and Carl call at No.13 with bacon sandwiches, Kevin clocks Abi’s discomfort. When Debbie refers to the unhappy customer at the garage, Carl’s quick to close the conversation down leaving Kevin suspicious. Later, Leanne thanks Ronnie for lending her his drill and heads off but as he turns around, he sees Debbie watching them.

Coronation Street continues on Monday 9 June at 8pm.