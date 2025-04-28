Coronation Street spoilers: Eileen Grimshaw devasated as Julie dies

Eileen Grimshaw is with Julie when she dies in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday, 5 May 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Julie videos herself on her phone, talking about the importance of love. Meanwhile, George plans a romantic evening to show Eileen Grimshaw how much he cares but she’s furious at his insensitivity and reminds him that he was supposed to be taking her and Julie for a day out at the lake.

Having got a cab, Eileen and Julie take in the view and Julie admits there’s nowhere she’d rather be. A No.11, George stumbles across a video where Julie advises Eileen to call time on her relationship with George.

Later, at Julie’s request, Eileen heads to the refreshment van but she returns to find Julie lying on her back with her eyes closed. In a panic, Eileen feels for a pulse…

Eileen Grimshaw is stunned to see that Julie has passed away (Image credit: ITV)

Todd tells Eileen he’s had a call from Danielle as Theo has gone missing.

As a drunken Theo staggers down the street, Mick picks an argument with him and shoves him up against the wall as a horrified Billy watches on.

Ronnie hauls Mick away from Theo and sends him packing, while Theo breaks down to a concerned Billy.

Mick picks a fight with a drunken Theo (Image credit: ITV)

When Dee-Dee admits to Eileen that she’s nervous of becoming too attached to Laila, Eileen advises her to follow her heart. Ronnie spots Dee-Dee cooing over Laila and is touched by the sight.

Later, when Dee-Dee admits to Alya that she’s started to bond with Laila, Alya urges her to rethink her plans and assures her that James will forgive her in time.

Rita orders Jenny to stop wallowing in self-pity and look to the future while she’s still got her health.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday 7 May at 8pm.