Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin Webster’s secret IS OUT!

Carl tells Kebin Webster he knows he has been lying about his cancer in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday, 25 July 2025 at 8 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

When Abi reveals she plans to accompany Kevin Webster to his chemo, Tyrone tries to stall her. As Kevin sneaks out he’s intrigued to spot Carl and Fiona deep in conversation in the ginnel.

Carl tells Fiona about a flash motor he’s working on and how if she steals it within the next hour, they can split the profit. When Kevin sees Fiona speeding away in the car he attempts to run after her but becomes unwell.

A passing Glenda insists on taking him to hospital where Kevin tells Carl it was a false emergency and he’s fine.

But as Kevin reveals that he saw him in cahoots with the woman who stole the car, Carl retorts they’ve both got some explaining to do as he spoke to the doctor and knows he’s been lying about his cancer.

Is Abi about to find out the truth?

The Webster brothers' secrets collide (Image credit: ITV)

A police officer calls at No.11 and explains to Todd that they need to take him in for questioning, as Noah has reported him for assault.

When Theo reveals that he’s planned a romantic movie night in a bid to cheer him up, Todd’s touched, especially when Theo suggests it’s time they got a place of their own

The police question Todd about the assault on Noah (Image credit: ITV)

David and Shona spell out to Lily that she owes Sam an apology. But when Lily admits to Sam that she locked him out of the classroom on purpose, he’s furious and a row breaks out.

Aadi tells Dev that the insurance company has confirmed they’ll pay out for the robbery but Bernie sees straight through him and Aadi is forced to admit that he missed a payment and they won’t get a penny.

When Dev reveals that one of his Aunts is giving them £25k towards their wedding, Bernie forms a plan and suggests they bring the wedding forward. Will Dev agree?

Sally tells Joanie off for being aggressive to Shanice and Sally’s mortified when the girls reveal that they were pretending to be in prison like their Mum. Later, Sally tells Brody she regrets snapping at Joanie.

When Tim reveals that he’s sorted him a few shifts at the garage, Brody’s grateful.

Coronation Street continues on Monday, 28 July 2025 at 8pm.