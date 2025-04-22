Coronation Street spoilers: Carl KISSES Abi Franklin!

Carl gets the wrong impression and kisses Abi Franklin in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday 28 April 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Carl calls at No.13 and Abi Franklin senses that something is bothering him. Carl makes out that he’s worried about Kevin’s cancer and wishes they’d spent more time together. Abi assures him that he’s a decent bloke and despite their rocky start, she’s pleased that he’s here. But when Carl pulls her in for a kiss how will she react?

Daisy is a little suspicious when Christina refuses to get rid of her burner phone and lets Jenny and Dom message each other directly. However, she is distracted when Jenny reveals she has inherited some money from some shares Daisy’s dad had bought in her name and plans to invest in Dom’s company. When Daniel calls at the Rovers and finds Christina with two phones. Will he suspect anything?

Debbie swerves an invitation for lunch with Ronnie as she is going to the hospital with Carl who makes out they are going to a meeting. The neurologist confirms that Debbie has vascular dementia, but as long as she leads a healthy lifestyle, she can carry on as normal for the time being. A shocked Debbie makes it clear to Carl that she wants to keep her diagnosis to herself for now and she’s not ready to tell the family. Later, she’s upset to see what the future holds when a woman with dementia approaches her outside the clinic. Back at home an excited Ronnie reveals that he’s put in an offer on No.6. How will Debbie react?

Debbie Webster's worst fears are confimed (Image credit: ITV)

Eileen Grimshaw is rushed to A&E (Image credit: ITV)

Betsy refuses to go back to college but Carla is sure she is secretly playing Lisa, especially when Lisa says she is going to take some time off work to look after her.

Meanwhile, Lauren confesses to Bobby that she took the van and let Betsy take the rap for it and now she is getting mysterious threatening texts.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday 30 April at 8pm.