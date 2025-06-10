Coronation Street spoilers: Debbie Webster drops a devastating bombshell
Airs on Friday 20 June 2025 at 8pm on ITV1.
Debbie Webster is forced to finally tell her family the truth in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday 20 June 2025 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Bernie worries for Debbie Webster as she forgot to pay in the cafe, and then later, Debbie breaks the news to Ronnie and Leanne that she needs to cancel the awards ceremony as there’s a flood at the hotel, but Leanne offers to host it at Speed Daal. As Ronnie and Leanne share a laugh, Debbie watches on.
When Carl tells Abi that they’re meant to be together, they realise Debbie is watching them. Suddenly, Debbie collapses and as she regains consciousness, Kevin and Abi tell her she’s going to the hospital.
How will they react when Debbie reveals that she already knows what’s wrong and she’s got dementia?
Todd finds Theo in the living room repeatedly snapping the elastic band on his wrist and when Millie tells them that living with her Mum is stressing her out, Theo suggests she stays with them a bit longer.
Later, Millie spells out to Todd that all she wants is for her Dad to come home and lead a normal family life and she’ll do whatever it takes. How far will Millie go to get her family back together?
It’s clear Dee-struggling with having her daughter in her life more than she thought when she and James continue to clash over Laila.
Having overheard Aadi’s conversation with Amy and Summer, Bernie reckons he’s middle-aged before his time. When Bernie tells Aadi to go out and enjoy himself with his friends, Aadi summons Amy and Summer to plan a party.
Coronation Street continues on Monday 23 June at 8pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.