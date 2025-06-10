Coronation Street spoilers: Debbie Webster drops a devastating bombshell

Debbie Webster is forced to finally tell her family the truth in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday 20 June 2025 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Bernie worries for Debbie Webster as she forgot to pay in the cafe, and then later, Debbie breaks the news to Ronnie and Leanne that she needs to cancel the awards ceremony as there’s a flood at the hotel, but Leanne offers to host it at Speed Daal. As Ronnie and Leanne share a laugh, Debbie watches on.

When Carl tells Abi that they’re meant to be together, they realise Debbie is watching them. Suddenly, Debbie collapses and as she regains consciousness, Kevin and Abi tell her she’s going to the hospital.

How will they react when Debbie reveals that she already knows what’s wrong and she’s got dementia?

Todd finds Theo in the living room repeatedly snapping the elastic band on his wrist and when Millie tells them that living with her Mum is stressing her out, Theo suggests she stays with them a bit longer.

Later, Millie spells out to Todd that all she wants is for her Dad to come home and lead a normal family life and she’ll do whatever it takes. How far will Millie go to get her family back together?

Millie Silverton plots to break-up Todd and Theo (Image credit: ITV)

It’s clear Dee-struggling with having her daughter in her life more than she thought when she and James continue to clash over Laila.

Dee-Dee's struggles to cope (Image credit: ITV)

Having overheard Aadi’s conversation with Amy and Summer, Bernie reckons he’s middle-aged before his time. When Bernie tells Aadi to go out and enjoy himself with his friends, Aadi summons Amy and Summer to plan a party.

Coronation Street continues on Monday 23 June at 8pm.