Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin Webster in sickening lie twist

Kevin Webster tells his family that he needs further treatment.

Kevin Webster’s lies spiral out of control in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday 11 July 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

When Kevin Webster strains his groin playing football with Jack, Abi tells him that it is time he told his family the truth. He makes out to Debbie and Tyrone that his cancer was unresponsive and he has to have further chemo.

Feeling the pressure, he later blurts out to a stunned Tyrone that he lied and his cancer has gone.

What is he up to?

Kevin Webster and Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street (Image credit: ITV1)

In the Rovers, a guy called Ollie introduces himself to Dee-Dee and insists on buying her a drink. As Ollie chats her up, Dee-Dee can’t help being charmed.

Later, James tells Dee-Dee he’s spoken to the adoption team to set the wheels in motion.

Dee-Dee Bailey gets chatted up in the rovers (Image credit: ITV)

When Aadi offers to help her move into her flat and presents her with an air fryer, Lauren worries about his motives and tells him she doesn’t need his help.

Lauren Bolton tells a well-meaning Aadi to back off (Image credit: ITV)

With Gary still in hospital, his attacker tries to cover their tracks. Can Kit or Maria get to the bottom of what happened and will Gary pull through?

Coronation Street continues on Monday 14 July at 8.00pm.