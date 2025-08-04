Coronation Street spoilers: Gary Windass is out for revenge!

Gary Windass is determined to track down Noah in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, 13 August 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Theo pleads with Gary Windass to stay away from Noah as he doesn’t want anything to jeopardise him getting access to his kids, but Gary won’t be deterred and calls at the community centre, intent on confronting Noah.

Maria is bemused when she sees on her tracker that Gary is at the community centre and decides to go and look for him. Will she be able to prevent the oncoming attack?

Having received a text from Carl, Abi feigns a migraine and tells Kevin she needs to go home. But at number 13, guilt gets the better of her and Carl suggests they go for a drive.

In the precinct, Tyrone spots Carl in his car. He quickly jumps out and heads over while Abi sinks down in the passenger seat. But has she already been spotted?

Theo runs away from Abi and tries to throw Tyrone off the scent (Image credit: ITV)

At No.6, Lisa wonders what they’re whispering about when Carla checks the post and confides in Ryan that she’s waiting for an engagement ring.

Lisa shows Carla a jewellery website and reveals her plan to have a ring made for Betsy’s 18th birthday incorporating Becky’s fingerprints.

Lisa Swain, Carla Connor and Ryan Connor are all smiles at home (Image credit: ITV)

Fiz finds it hard to hide her annoyance when Tyone says Steve can move in with Cassie. Meanwhile, Tyrone is less than impressed when Fiz says that Hope can go to a local festival with Jack Webster.

Bernie tries to persuade Dev to give Brody a job at the shop but when Aadi realises what is going on he drops Brody in it and reveals that he was the one who brought the drugs to the party.

At No.7, Bernie tells Dev that they should postpone their honeymoon and he should use the time to build bridges with Aadi. Dev agrees but insists that Bernie must go alone as the rest will do her good. Bernie is touched and kisses him tenderly.

Coronation Street continues on Friday, 15 August at 8pm.