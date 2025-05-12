Coronation Street spoilers: Coronation Street spoilers: Craig Harris is attacked!

Craig Harris is attacked when he’s called to a disturbance in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday, 19 May 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

In a special week of episodes following the stories of both Kit and Craig, we’ll uncover the secrets surrounding Mick’s hold on Kit as his past comes back to haunt him, leaving both his friends and family in grave danger.

An excited Craig Harris arrives for work to shadow Kit as part of his CID placement, while making plans for an internet date that evening.

After being largely ignored by Kit all day, a despondent Craig tells Lisa that Kit doesn’t rate his work, Lisa urges him to prove Kit wrong.

When Craig is called to investigate a disturbance, he sees his chance. Can Craig prove himself to Kit? Or will fate have other plans for Craig?

Craig Harris is desperate to impress Kit (Image credit: ITV)

Bernie catches Brody shoplifting and Kit goes after him. As Kit and Mick have words once more, Kit lets slip that Lou isn’t as loyal as he likes to think.

While Sarah calls at the bistro and books a romantic meal for Kit’s birthday, Mick confronts Lou, in a foul mood over Kit’s earlier remark. With tempers rising and Lou suddenly out of contact, Sean and Gemma worry about what Mick may have done to her.

Sean goes to the station, admitting he needs to change his earlier statement as it was Mick who assaulted him and left him for dead.

As Lou dabs at a head wound, she urges Mick to come home and talk. But consumed with rage, he speeds away in his van.

Later, Kit calls Mick who screams that everything is down to him, before killing the call and taking matters into his own hands.

Are Kit and Lou in danger?

Mick refuses to listen to Lou (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday 21st May at 8pm.