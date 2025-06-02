Coronation Street spoilers: Drama at Craig Tinker’s memorial when someone goes missing

There's drama at Craig's memorial in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, 11 June 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

On the morning of Craig Tinker’s memorial, Lisa apologises to Carla and, hoping to distract herself from the day ahead, decides to go through some old files. When she catches Betsy snooping in one of the files, she grabs it from her leaving Betsy intrigued.

Later, Betsy confronts her about the file, but Lisa lies, saying it's about Betsy's paternity and she can't see it until she's eighteen. As Carla arrives home, she finds Betsy has been rummaging through Lisa’s old files. Betsy shows Lauren a picture on her phone of the letter she found and is intent to get to the bottom of it.

Sarah’s concerned to discover that Kit’s already left for the day. As the mourners gather for the memorial, Lisa worries when Kit doesn't show up as he’s making a speech. Whilst Bernie and Sarah desperately try to get hold of him and Kirk is in no state to step in, Lisa makes a heartfelt speech honouring Craig.

Lisa Swain makes an emotional speech at Craig's memorial service (Image credit: ITV)

Lou continues to wind up Maria in the salon who orders her to hold the fort while she attends Craig’s memorial. When Gary tells Lou that Craig was well loved in the community and she should show people that she’s sorry for what happened to him, Lou decides to attend. But will she receive a warm welcome?

Maria is stunned to see Lou at Craig's memorial service (Image credit: ITV)

When Theo assures Todd that he’s only moved out for the sake of his kids and their relationship is far from over, Todd persuades him to join him for lunch. When Theo sees a missed call from Millie, he asserts that his kids will always come first and heads out. How will Todd react?

As Sally and Tim discuss their training session with the fostering agency, they’re both hopeful that they’ll make a success of it.

Coronation Street continues on Friday 13 June at 8pm.