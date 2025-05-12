Coronation Street spoilers: Craig Harris FIGHTS for his life!
Airs on Wednesday, 21 May 2025 on ITV1.
Craig Harris is rushed to hospital in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, 21 May 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Following on from the shocking events of Monday’s episod,e an ambulance arrives and Asha leaps into action.
As Craig Harris struggles to explain what happened, Lisa turns up and is shocked at the severity of his injuries. As Craig is loaded into the ambulance, Maria explains to Lisa how she found him covered in blood.
In intensive care, Lisa learns that Craig has swelling on the brain and when he regains consciousness, he tells Asha that he knows what happened to him. But as Jess tries to question him, his contrition deteriorates…
Lou explains to Shanice and Joanie that they’re going away for a few days. Tim picks them up in his cab, noticing the cut on Lou’s head, he insists on taking her to A&E first.
Meanwhile, Sarah lets herself into her flat but is unaware that Mick has followed her in. As she turns, she jumps out of her skin and orders him to leave, but Mick insists he’s going nowhere until she summons Kit.
The nurse looks at Lou’s injuries and realises she’s in an abusive relationship, but she refuses to be drawn and does a runner leaving Tim with the girls.
Coronation Street continues on 23rd May Friday at 8pm.
