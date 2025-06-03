Coronation Street spoilers: Maria Connor is arrested - but what for?

Maria Connor in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday, 13 June 2025 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Maria Connor chats to Shona about the Platt’s barbecue plans, aware that Lou is listening and isn’t invited. As Maria passes Lou after her chat, she warns her to keep her distance. Audrey cashes up and gives the money to Shona for David to take to the bank.

After noticing Shona left her phone, Lou tells Tim she’s going to the barbecue in a bid to bond with the neighbours and persuades him to look after the girls.

Maria tells Lou to keep her distance (Image credit: ITV)

When Lou crashes the barbecue, Shona invites her to stay. Lou spots the envelope of cash in Shona’s bag and whilst Nick raises a toast, she slips into the house. Toying with stealing the cash, Lou is interrupted by Maria’s arrival and, assuming the worst, demands she empty her pockets.

Suddenly, there’s a loud crash from the living room and Lou is found on the floor with the broken coffee table and Maria is standing over her.

Later, as Maria offloads to Sarah, the police arrive and tell her they’re arresting her on suspicion of ABH.

Sally returns home to find Tim looking after Joanie and Shanice and when Sally reckons Lou is using him, Tim points out that it’s good practice. When Sally berates Tim for his ways around this house, Joanie and Shanice cling to each other, visibly scared.

Later, the couple discuss the girls' home life, determined to try and help them.

Sally and Tim are feeling the pressure (Image credit: ITV)

When Lisa suggests they meet for lunch, Betsy makes out she’s seeing Dylan. As Betsy and Lauren arrive in the prison visiting room, Betsy admits she’s a nervous wreck. Is she going to make a deal with the devil?

Meanwhile, Steve lets slip to Lisa and Carla that Betsy isn’t having lunch with Dylan and in fact ordered a cab to Highfield Prison. How will Lisa react?

Todd is gutted that Theo has cancelled their date and he can’t help feeling excluded as he looks at a picture Millie’s posted of her family.

Coronation Street continues on Monday, 16th June at 8pm.