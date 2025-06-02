Coronation Street spoilers: Brody Michaelis is found unconscious!

Kit Green rushes to help when he finds Brody Michaelis laying in the street

Brody Michaelis is found passed out in the ginnel in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday, 9 June 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Kit suggests to Lou she should do a DNA test to find out if he’s really Brody Michaelis Dad, but will Lou agree?

When Sarah invites Kit to a family barbecue, he declines as he’s got enough drama going on. Later, he catches Brody about to steal a bottle of wine from a delivery van but stops him and sends him on his way, but when Brody spots Lisa he tells her he wants to make a complaint against Kit for harassing him. But she dismisses Brody and informs Kit.

As Kit, Sarah and Bernie head out, they hear a crash from the ginnel and find Brody with a broken bottle of whisky next to him. What’s happened to him?

Kit and Lisa agree that Craig’s memorial is going to be hard for everyone and Kit reveals that the family has asked him to make a speech.

Later, Carla confides in Betsy that she’s worried about Lisa which gives Carla a plan to take her mind off of it.

Carla Connor continues to worry about Lisa (Image credit: ITV)

Millie turns up on the doorstep carrying an overnight bag and while Theo heads off to talk to Danielle, he leaves Todd to look after her - but she suddenly drops a huge bombshell on him.

Millie Silverton turns up unexpectedly before dropping a bombshell (Image credit: ITV)

Leanne joins Ronnie for lunch and they agree that it’s good to be friends. As Leanne returns from the loos, she clocks Toyah talking to Ronnie, warning him that Leanne’s had a tough time recently and she wouldn’t want to see her get hurt again. Ronnie assures her that they’re nothing more than friends, how will Leanne react to her sister’s interference?

Lou finds Gary in Speed Daal and asks him if he can help her sell Mick’s van. But when Maria arrives, Lou quickly makes herself scarce. When Lou calls at the salon and reveals that David asked her to cover his shift, how will Maria react?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday 11 June at 8pm.