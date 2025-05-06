Coronation Street spoilers: Kit Green’s past is finally revealed!
Airs on Friday, 16 May 2025 on ITV1.
This special flashback episode of Coronation Street reveals Kit Green’s murky past. Airs on Friday, 16 May 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Bernie calls at Kit Green’s flat, hoping he’ll open up to her about what’s bothering him and this special flashback episode focuses on his childhood. We see a young Kit finding himself on the wrong side of the law and uncover what made him the man he is today.
Meanwhile, following the fight between Gary and Mick, Maria and Lou row over the situation, each believing their own husband’s version of events.
Gary and Maria confront Kit in the café and accuse him of corruption. But he retaliates by painting Gary as the villain, reminding him he was armed with a bottle.
Bernie lets herself into Kit’s flat and remembering the photo she found in the bin, demands to know why he’s covering for Mick.
Mick and Lou take Brody for a meal to celebrate his release from the STC.
Coronation Street continues on Monday 19th May.
