Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah Platt takes Eli hostage!
Airs on Monday, 18 August 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1.
Sarah Platt takes desperate measures to get ahead at work in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday, 18 August 2025 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Agreeing to take over a client meeting from Carla, Sarah Platt welcomes a late and flustered Eli to Underworld - unaware that Kit was the ‘overzealous traffic cop’ who had made Eli late by insisting on searching his car because he was parked illegally.
As Sarah does her best pitch to Eli, they are both shocked when Kit arrives at the factory. Furious that Kit is Sarah’s boyfriend, Eli makes to leave but Sarah locks him in the office and continues with her pitch!
Abi is annoyed when Carl flirts with Tracy and lets slip that he’s staying in room 101 at the Chariot Square Hotel. Later, Carl assures her that his exchange with Tracy was just a cover and suggests they meet up later at the hotel.
Carl enters his hotel room and smiles as he hears the shower running, ready to have some afternoon delight with Abi. But how will he react when Tracy pokes her head round the bathroom door?
After Kevin and Abi share a tender moment at number 13, Carl arrives and tells Abi about his encounter with Tracy and how he turned her down. But a panicked Abi bundles him out of the door.
Steve places some lagers in the fridge to try and make amends with Tyrone. But when Cassie asks him to show her some of his pole dancing moves he can’t resist. Tyrone returns home and is horrified to find Steve and Cassie in a state of undress. Can Cassie persuade him to let Steve move back in?
At the hotel, Ronnie watches Debbie at work and worries she’s pushing herself too hard. Debbie is less than impressed when Ronnie gets Ryan to come in on his day off to help out.
Adam and Dee-Dee welcome Alya back to the team. The meeting with Ollie over, Dee-Dee confides in Alya that she fancies him but worries about the conflict of interest.
At the station, DI Costello advises Lisa to keep her relationship with Kit purely professional and Lisa’s taken aback when he says he wouldn't want to see her get dragged down with him.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday, 20th June 2025
