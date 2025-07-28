Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Webster discovers Carl’s dirty little secret

Abi Webster uncovers Carl’s dodgy dealings in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday, 4 August 2025 at 8.00 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

In The Rovers, Abi Webster covers for Kevin and tells everyone he has been given the all clear. But as everyone congratulates him, she sneaks out for some afternoon delight with Carl at the hotel.

Meanwhile, Kevin confides to Debbie that he feels he is losing Abi. At the hotel, Abi sees a message on Carl’s phone from Fiona, and she’s shocked when Carl confesses that he’s been doing illegal MOTs, amongst other dodgy deals, and he’s conducted the whole thing from Kevin’s garage. How will she react?

Abi returns home to be faced with an excited Kevin and Jack, who reveal that Debbie’s booked them a holiday in Mallorca as a treat. Will she agree to go?

When Abi tells him about Carl’s MOT scam, she’s horrified to realise Kevin already knew about it. Debbie finds Abi on Maxine’s bench and urges her to think long and hard about her marriage because nobody could love her more than Kevin does.

Abi pays Carl a visit at the hotel, wanting to know why he failed to tell her that Kevin was aware of the MOT scam. When Carl reveals that Kevin agreed not to report him on condition he didn’t tell her that he’d had the all clear from cancer, Abi’s fuming to realise Kevin’s still lying to her. Has Kevin pushed her into Carl’s arms once more?

Having saved money buying cheap suits for Dev and Aadi, Bernie is having a low-key hen do in the bistro when word reaches the hens that the boys have hired a pole dancer at the Rovers. Bernie’s furious and hurries out. She storms into the Rovers to find the stags cheering on the pole dancer!

Bernie is furious with the entertainment at the stag (Image credit: ITV)

One by one the hens leave the Bistro to look for Bernie. Eventually Aunty Rani ends up in the pub but how will she react to what she discovers there?

Dev struggles to explain himself when Anunty Rani shows up (Image credit: ITV)

As Ryan helps Carla and Lisa pack up the flat, he describes his new living arrangement and his weird flatmate. Carla feels sorry for him and Lisa’s left thoughtful.

Later, Ryan arrives carrying his rucksack and Carla is touched when Lisa explains that she asked Ryan to move in with them.

Carla is touched by Lisa's gesture (Image credit: ITV1)

Over a curry, Kit learns more about Brody and is upset to hear about how bad his upbringing was. Wanting to help his son, Kit swerves Dev’s stag do and takes Brody to the match instead.

Meanwhile, Sally and Tim are shocked to discover that Joanie has old bruises on her arm and feel duty bound to let social services know.

An excited Todd tells Theo that the corner shop flat is up for rent. George admits to Todd that he’ll miss him when he moves out. In a bid to cheer him up, Todd suggests they go to Dev’s do and Theo covers his irritation.

At the stag do,Todd has a go on the pole and an angry Theo feigns a headache and insists they go home.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday, 6 August at 8pm.