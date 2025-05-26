Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow flirts with danger

Tracy Barlow chats up Carl in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday 2 June 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Tracy Barlow calls at the garage and when she spots Steve across the street, she flirts with Carl asking him to take a look at a van she’s thinking of buying.

When Carl receives a text from Fiona telling him they should meet, a jealous Abi assumes it’s a girlfriend. When Fiona calls at the garage, Tracy is intrigued to hear Carl describe himself as the boss.

What is he up to?

Abi Can't hide her jealousy (Image credit: ITV)

Eileen shows George and Jason a Gazette article on her phone and as George reads it, his face drops.

Later, he tells Todd how the article implicates them in an insurance scam which could ruin the business. Meanwhile, Theo and Danielle row over the plans for Mille’s birthday party but when Theo tells her about the article in the Gazette, Steve interrupts and reveals he gave a guy a lift home from the wake who seemed unduly interested in the story surrounding Julie’s death.

Does Steve know who’s behind the article?

Sally tells Tim it’s nice to have the house to themselves again but he keeps quiet about his fostering meeting. When she nips home to find him in his best shirt and house looking immaculate, the doorbell rings and it’s a social worker.

How will Sally react?

(Image credit: ITV)

Jason calls in the rovers and after chatting up Danielle, he leads her into a booth. Jason mentions his brother, Todd, and Danielle is shocked but regains her composure. Will Danielle tell Jason who she really is?

Later, Jason suggests Eileen moves to Thailand to be his business partner, but what will she say?

Todd flirts with Danielle in the Rovers (Image credit: IYTVV)

A stressed Sean warns Lou that Dylan is due home from the STC tomorrow and he doesn’t want any trouble from Brody.

Will she feel the same?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday 4 June at 8pm.