Coronation Street spoilers: Betsy Swain pushes Carla to breaking point!

Carla catches Betsy Swain in a lie in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday 30 April 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

A frustrated Carla is left looking after Betsy Swain at the flat. As she makes them some lunch, she is surprised when Betsy picks up the pepper mill with both hands and grinds some pepper over her pasta. When Carla points out that her arm is clearly fine, Betsy leaps up, sending her lunch flying just as Lisa returns home. Can Betsy talk her way out of this one?

After Jenny reveals she has transferred the money, Daisy is shocked to hear Christina talking to Dom in the Rover’s back yard. Just what are they up to?

Daisy Midgeley spies on Dom and Christina (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Julie’s Bingo fundraiser is underway in the bar and, with Christina in charge, Daisy goes through to the back room to find Jenny in a state of panic. What has happened? Back in the bar, Christina reads out bingo numbers unaware of what is unfolding…

(Image credit: ITV)

In the café, Gary tells Maria that business is slow at the shop and he’s thinking of selling up and buying the builder’s yard but she’s adamant that they can’t afford it. In the bistro, Gary confides in Mick how he’d like to buy the builder’s yard but Maria’s not keen. Mick reckons he should go ahead, as what’s best for him is best for Maria too. How will Maria react when she finds Gary and Mick enjoying a celebratory drink in the bistro?

Coronation Street continues on Friday 2 May at 8pm.