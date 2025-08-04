Coronation Street spoilers: Theo Silverton hits rock bottom

Theo Silverton lashes out in a fit of despair in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday, 11 August 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Theo Silverton is devastated when Todd shows him a photo of Theo’s family on a leaflet promoting "Traditional Family Values" at Noah’s church.

He stands Todd up for a lunch date, and in a fit of rage, he trashes the builder's yard. Gary returns and is horrified by what he sees, but is this just the beginning of Theo’s downward spiral?

Gary Windass suspects an intruder at the garage (Image credit: ITV)

Amy finds a desolate Aadi on the bench in Victoria Garden. She pulls him in for a hug and assures him that he’s a lovely guy and she knows he never meant to harm.

Back at No.1, Aadi admits to Amy that he wishes they were more than friends and the pair kiss passionately when she admits that she feels the same way.

As a post-coital Aadi and Amy head back towards No.7, Jess approaches and tells Aadi that she’s taking him in for questioning.

The police take Aadi in for questioning (Image credit: ITV)

Carla and Lisa attend a life drawing class together but the evening is brought to a halt with another Betsy drama.

At the factory, Betsy reluctantly shows Carla the vest tops she’s been working on and how she inadvertently printed the wrong logo on them. How will Carla react?

Later, Ryan is thrilled when Carla confides that she’s going to propose to Lisa.

Steve calls at the flower shop with Cassie in tow and reveals that his solicitor has received a copy of the Preston Petals valuation and he wants what’s rightfully his. Tracy’s fuming and is certain Amy is behind the email.

At No.1, Steve packs his bag and announces that he’s moving out until the divorce comes through as he’s sick of the infighting.

Steve Has had enough and wants out! (Image credit: ITV)

At No.11, George shows Glenda his new clothes and sheepishly admits he’s agreed to a date with a lady called Samantha.

Samantha and Glenda are taken aback to recognise each other from primary school and as they excitedly pull each other in for a hug, George is forced to take a back seat.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday, 13 August at 8pm.