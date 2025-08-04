EastEnders spoilers: Who attacks Elaine at The Arches?

Elaine takes a terrible tumble when she steps in to help Kojo at The Arches on EastEnders...

Elaine Peacock (played by Harriet Thorpe) and George Knight (Colin Salmon) have called time on their marriage on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the BBC soap, both Elaine and George's ex-wife, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), realise there is a new woman in his life.



And they are surprised when they discover its Harry's Barn bosslady, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington)!



In the meantime, George has other concerns aside from his love life.



He's worried to hear that his brother Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) new friend, Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu), has bought him an expensive watch.



George is suspicious of the situation and is grateful when Elaine offers to visit garage mechanic Kojo at The Arches to investigate.



But things take a scary turn when Elaine finds Kojo surrounded by a group of threatening lads.



And she gets thrown to the ground when she steps into defend him...

Cindy and Elaine find out the identity of George's new woman on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

How will Elaine react to the news about George and Nicola on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is suspicious when her wife Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) makes an excuse to go off somewhere with Suki's teenage granddaughter, Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).



Suki is unaware that Eve has secretly decided to support Avani's decision not to go through with pregnancy.



So they are intending to go to the clinic...



ELSEWHERE on Albert Square, Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) is out of hospital and back at No.20.



But he is struggling with terrible anxiety after being pushed and knocked to the ground in his own home...

Will Suki discover what Eve and Avani are planning on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Patrick is scared and anxious after the attack on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer