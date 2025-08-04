EastEnders spoilers: Who attacks Elaine at The Arches?
Airs Tuesday 12 August 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Elaine Peacock (played by Harriet Thorpe) and George Knight (Colin Salmon) have called time on their marriage on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the BBC soap, both Elaine and George's ex-wife, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), realise there is a new woman in his life.
And they are surprised when they discover its Harry's Barn bosslady, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington)!
In the meantime, George has other concerns aside from his love life.
He's worried to hear that his brother Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) new friend, Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu), has bought him an expensive watch.
George is suspicious of the situation and is grateful when Elaine offers to visit garage mechanic Kojo at The Arches to investigate.
But things take a scary turn when Elaine finds Kojo surrounded by a group of threatening lads.
And she gets thrown to the ground when she steps into defend him...
Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is suspicious when her wife Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) makes an excuse to go off somewhere with Suki's teenage granddaughter, Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).
Suki is unaware that Eve has secretly decided to support Avani's decision not to go through with pregnancy.
So they are intending to go to the clinic...
ELSEWHERE on Albert Square, Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) is out of hospital and back at No.20.
But he is struggling with terrible anxiety after being pushed and knocked to the ground in his own home...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.